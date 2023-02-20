North Korea calls Pacific 'Our Firing Range', launches more missiles

By: Eunice Kim

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles Monday morning in what it quickly made clear was retaliation for the United States’ joint aerial drills with South Korea involving a pair of B-1B strategic bombers and F-35 stealth fighters less than a day before.

A markedly speedy statement on the official Korean Central News Agency said a multiple rocket launching drill from the western front had aimed two 600-millimeter rockets at targets 395 kilometers and 337 kilometers to the east.

The statement boasted that just four rounds of the rockets, which it characterized as able to deliver a tactical nuclear weapon, could devastate an airfield.