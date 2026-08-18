The Herat Arrests are a Defining Moment of Taliban Repression in Afghanistan

A calculation of personal risk

Word that Taliban forces were stopping, detaining, and abusing women in Herat quickly spread throughout the community. For women, it has created an atmosphere of ambiguity, in which they must take calculated risks when leaving home, rather than viewing it as part of their ordinary lives.

A visit to a market, a medical appointment, or a family gathering is no longer judged only by necessity, but also by the possibility of being questioned, humiliated, or detained.

The central issue is no longer whether every woman faces the same level of danger. What matters is that many now believe they could be stopped at any moment. That belief alone is reshaping how women move through their own cities.

Women in Afghanistan who once were everywhere, traveled freely to markets, visited relatives, and attended appointments must now reconsider their choices, remaining restricted to the confines of their homes.

While some postpone journeys until a male relative is available to accompany them, others avoid leaving home unless it’s absolutely necessary. These decisions often remain private, but together they represent a major transformation of public life.

Hence, the significance of the Herat arrests cannot be understood solely by the number of women detained. Their wider impact lies in the invisible changes they create. Every reported arrest sends a message to thousands of other women that ordinary activities may carry unpredictable consequences.

Fear as a tool of control

This is how fear becomes a powerful instrument of control. Repression does not require constant arrests on every street. It succeeds when people begin restricting themselves because they believe punishment is possible.

When fear shapes behavior, control extends and becomes part of everyday life.

The most profoundly affected women are often those who never appear in news reports or human rights documentation. This hidden reality is exceptionally difficult to quantify. Human rights organizations can document cases of arbitrary arrest, enforced disappearance, or physical abuse only when survivors or their families report them.

In an environment of statelessness with a legal vacuum where surveillance is pervasive, and retaliation is feared, many incidents are meant to remain deliberately unreported. To avoid unnecessary attention, collective punishments, and detention, families often choose silence over seeking justice.

As a result, the official record reflects only the visible edge of a much broader system of coercion.

While arrests and detentions provide visible evidence of state repression, they capture only a fraction of its true impact. The larger invisible consequence is the widespread self-restriction that fear produces.

Countless women quietly alter their daily lives long before they encounter the authorities. They stop traveling without necessity, postpone or forgo medical treatment, abandon educational and professional aspirations, withdraw from social and community life, and avoid public spaces altogether.

Its effectiveness lies in cultivating uncertainty and fear so pervasive that many women regulate their own behavior without explicit orders or physical coercion. This form of repression transforms ordinary decisions into calculations of personal risk.

Over time, these daily acts of self-censorship become normalized, shrinking women’s social, economic, and civic participation even in the absence of direct state intervention.

The most significant measure of repression is therefore not only the number of women arrested, but also the number who disappear from public life without ever becoming statistics.

Women’s absence from streets, workplaces, schools, clinics, and community spaces is not evidence of compliance. It is evidence of a climate of fear so deeply entrenched that it renders resistance and often even visibility too dangerous.

In this sense, the Taliban’s repression is most successful not when it fills prisons, but when it convinces women that remaining invisible is the safest means of survival.