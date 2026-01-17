The Hidden Cost of India’s Restriction on Bangladeshi Visas

Around 15,000 families depend directly on this tourism ecosystem. Homestay operators who rent rooms to visiting families earn nothing. Tour guides fluent in Bengali find no one to guide. Taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers who specialize in airport pickups and city tours sit idle. Street food vendors who thrived on Bangladeshi customers’ love for Indian street food watch their businesses wither.

Medical tourism’s dramatic decline

India’s healthcare sector faces an even starker reality. Bangladesh made up 69 percent of India’s medical tourists, creating an over-reliance that now threatens the country’s entire medical tourism industry. This concentration made India vulnerable to diplomatic disruptions.

The year-over-year decline tells a story: a 43 percent drop in November 2024, followed by 59 percent in December. Despite restrictions, approximately 482,000 Bangladeshis still managed to reach India for medical treatment in 2024, down from 500,000 in 2023. Yet this represents patients with emergency medical visas only — the broader medical tourism market has collapsed.

These patients brought billions in revenue. They chose hospitals in Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, and Bengaluru for treatments ranging from cardiac surgery to cancer care. Now those hospital beds remain empty.

The infrastructure that supported this medical tourism pipeline has stalled. The Maitree Express, Bandhan Express, and Mitali Express, the trains connecting India and Bangladesh, have suspended operations since August 2024. Patients who once made comfortable train journeys to Indian hospitals now face impossible barriers.

CareEdge Ratings estimates a 10–15 percent reduction in total medical tourism to India long-term. This decline reshapes the entire sector’s economics and forces painful strategic recalculations.

Ripples across sectors

The impact of the restrictions extends beyond tourism and healthcare. Cross-border business travel restrictions complicate trade relationships, slow deal-making, and create friction in supply chains.

Transportation infrastructure has suffered dramatically. Bus services between the two countries dropped from seven daily trips to just one or two, carrying 28 passengers each. The ripple effects touch tour operators, bus companies, and the entire logistics ecosystem supporting cross-border movement.

Retail shopping tourism, once a major draw in New Market and Burrabazar, has virtually disappeared. Bangladeshi shoppers came not just for goods unavailable at home but for the shopping experience itself. That retail ecosystem is now fighting for survival.

New destinations for medical tourism

Bangladeshi patients haven’t stopped seeking treatment abroad. They’ve simply changed destinations. Thailand has emerged as the frontrunner, reporting a 200 percent increase in inquiries from Bangladeshi patients. Thai hospitals provide streamlined visa procedures, with medical institutions assisting with applications.

In 2019 alone, Bangladeshis spent over THB 6.7 billion (USD 212.9 million) on medical treatment in Thailand. That figure has likely grown substantially since India’s restrictions tightened.

China has spotted the strategic opportunity. Bangladesh held medical tourism conferences with Chinese officials in Yunnan province, exploring partnerships ahead of the 50th anniversary of China-Bangladesh diplomatic relations in 2025. Plans for a “friendship hospital” in Dhaka signal China’s long-term commitment to capturing this market.

Political strains, visa delays, and what patients describe as an “unwelcoming environment” in India continue pushing Bangladeshis toward alternatives. Each month of restrictions cements these new patterns. Each positive experience in Thailand or Malaysia makes a return to India less likely.