Model Manvi Raj accuses institute owner of love jihad, appeals to PM Modi for safety

Uploading a video on Twitter and YouTube, Manvi said: "I will die but will not change my religion. Prime Minister and Chief Minister, save me from this monster. I don't know, what he will do tomorrow. I am a Hindu, will never marry a Muslim."



Maanvi said that she joined the Grooming Institute in Ranchi and worked there for one-and-a-half year during which she underwent mental and physical torture at the hands of Tanveer.



Tanveer clicked her objectionable photographs and was pressing her for marriage, Manvi claimed.



Manvi said that earlier when she had filed a complaint against him, he had given an affidavit in the court that he will not behave in that manner in future after which she withdrew her complaint.



However, Tanveer's torture continued. On the occasion of her birthday on May 23, he sent lewd messages to her and threatened to kill her family, police said quoting Manvi's FIR.



Tanveer, however, said that Manvi cheated him in his business, and when he asked for his money, she is making such allegations. "Maanvi is also sharing my nude pictures," he claimed.