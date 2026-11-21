Speculation surrounding the former couple suggested that their relationship had turned violent in several ways, prompting Aishwarya Rai to hire a bodyguard just to protect herself from Salman Khan.

Aishwarya Rai’s ex-bodyguard says he was hired to protect her

The incident dates back to 2002, when Aishwarya Rai was shooting for the film Kuch Naa Kaho with her future husband, Abhishek Bachchan. Journalist Kaveree Bamzai revealed details in her book The Three Khans: And the Emergence of New India (2021) about how Salman Khan had allegedly raised objections to Aishwarya working with Abhishek Bachchan. Recently, Aishwarya Rai’s ex-bodyguard, Ketan Karande, spoke to the Art Media Entertainment YouTube channel.

Karande recalled the time when he served as Aishwarya Rai's bodyguard for a brief period of seven days. He shared that he was hired to protect the Devdas actress. “Once I was Aishwarya Rai's bodyguard. I was hired because of Salman Khan. I was hired for seven days to keep her safe from Salman,” said Karande.

He further added that his appointment was no secret from Salman Khan. He said, “Salman ji ko pata hoga shayad se, bohot saal ho gaye (Salman ji might know, perhaps. It’s been many years).” Karande recalled that he was supposed to ensure Aishwarya's safety, including picking her up from her house and accompanying her to film sets and events. He added that on one occasion, he had an unexpected encounter with Salman Khan when they were returning from a fashion show hosted by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt.

Karande explained what had happened that day, sharing that he had picked Aishwarya Rai up from her home and accompanied her to the fashion show. “Ab show khatam hua, waha se nikle toh Salman Khan sahab saamne the; hum sab aise dar gaye ki kya karna hai (Once the show ended and we stepped out, Salman Khan was standing right in front of us. We were all so scared, wondering what to do),” recalled Aishwarya Rai’s ex-bodyguard.

He continued that he was prepared to step out of their vehicle when the driver took a turn, steering them away from Salman. Ketan Karande left the job shortly after the incident.