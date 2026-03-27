Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, 2026: PMK Manifesto Promises Free Education, Farm Loan Waiver, and Welfare Boost

PMK promises free education, improved healthcare, farm support, and social justice, including Vanniyar reservation.
Includes ₹3,000 monthly aid, farm loan waivers, MSP for crops, and free health check-ups for seniors.
PMK is part of the AIADMK-led NDA alliance, with Tamil Nadu set to vote on April 23, 2026.
On Thursday, March 26, 2026, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss released his faction’s Tamil Nadu Assembly election manifesto, outlining a wide range of welfare and development promises. The 101-page document focuses on key commitments such as free, compulsory, and quality education, improved healthcare, internal reservation for Vanniyars, as well as welfare support and agrarian relief.
The manifesto was unveiled at Ramadoss’s Thailapuram residence, where he emphasised the need to ensure that students from rural areas and weaker sections receive the same standard of education as others. He added that further steps would be taken to bridge educational disparities.
A major focus of the manifesto is on healthcare, welfare, and agriculture. It promises comprehensive medical insurance covering all types of surgeries, along with free annual full-body health check-ups for individuals above the age of 50 in both government and private hospitals.
For farmers, the party has assured remunerative prices and strengthened rural initiatives. It proposes a minimum support price of ₹3,000 per quintal for paddy and ₹4,500 per tonne for sugarcane. Farm loans taken from cooperative and nationalised banks would be waived under the plan.
The document also outlines measures aimed at governance and economic development, including filling over five lakh government vacancies, waiving loans for self-help groups, improving the implementation of old-age pension schemes, and strengthening water management through the construction of check dams across major rivers.
Reiterating its commitment to social justice, the manifesto promises the implementation of a 10.5% internal reservation for the Vanniyar community.
On the social welfare front, the party has proposed a monthly financial assistance of ₹3,000 for senior citizens, widows, destitute women, persons with disabilities, and orphaned children. It also advocates total prohibition in the state and plans to establish SIPCOT industrial parks in all districts to boost industrial growth and employment opportunities.
Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss is the current president of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and has been leading the party since May 2022. A former Union Health Minister, he is guiding the party as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu. Founded by his father, Dr. S. Ramadoss, on July 16, 1989, the PMK has long been an influential player in the state’s coalition politics, often aligning with major Dravidian parties such as the DMK and the AIADMK. The party continues to focus on social justice, particularly advocating for the Vanniyar community and rural sections.
The PMK, which has a strong base in northern Tamil Nadu, is part of the AIADMK-led alliance for the 2026 Assembly elections. As per the seat-sharing arrangement, the AIADMK will contest 178 of the 234 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been allotted 27 seats. The PMK will contest 18 constituencies, and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has been given 11 seats.
The Election Commission of India announced the election schedule on March 15, 2026. Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes set for May 4, 2026. With the election date approaching, political activity in the state has intensified.
The contest is expected to be primarily between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Congress, and the AIADMK-led NDA, comprising parties such as the BJP and PMK. While new entrants like TVK have added a fresh dynamic to the race, early projections suggest an advantage for the ruling alliance.
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