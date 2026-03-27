Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, 2026: PMK Manifesto Promises Free Education, Farm Loan Waiver, and Welfare Boost

For farmers, the party has assured remunerative prices and strengthened rural initiatives. It proposes a minimum support price of ₹3,000 per quintal for paddy and ₹4,500 per tonne for sugarcane. Farm loans taken from cooperative and nationalised banks would be waived under the plan.

The document also outlines measures aimed at governance and economic development, including filling over five lakh government vacancies, waiving loans for self-help groups, improving the implementation of old-age pension schemes, and strengthening water management through the construction of check dams across major rivers.

Reiterating its commitment to social justice, the manifesto promises the implementation of a 10.5% internal reservation for the Vanniyar community.

On the social welfare front, the party has proposed a monthly financial assistance of ₹3,000 for senior citizens, widows, destitute women, persons with disabilities, and orphaned children. It also advocates total prohibition in the state and plans to establish SIPCOT industrial parks in all districts to boost industrial growth and employment opportunities.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss is the current president of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and has been leading the party since May 2022. A former Union Health Minister, he is guiding the party as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu. Founded by his father, Dr. S. Ramadoss, on July 16, 1989, the PMK has long been an influential player in the state’s coalition politics, often aligning with major Dravidian parties such as the DMK and the AIADMK. The party continues to focus on social justice, particularly advocating for the Vanniyar community and rural sections.