“Grateful To The Judiciary”, Says Elvish Yadav As The Supreme Court Quashes FIR Filed Against Him In The Snake Venom Case; Recalls The Ordeals And Media Trials His Family Had To Face

Key Points:
The Supreme Court quashed the FIR against Elvish Yadav in the snake venom case, citing lack of credible evidence and procedural lapses in the police investigation.
The Court ruled that provisions under the Wildlife Protection Act and NDPS Act were wrongly applied, as the case was not filed by an authorised person.
Elvish Yadav welcomed the verdict, calling it a relief after a two-year ordeal, stating that he had faith in the judiciary throughout the legal proceedings.
“It is Independence Day for me”, acclaimed Elvish Yadav as the Supreme Court granted him a major relief in the snake venom case.
The Supreme Court, on Thursday, March 19, 2026, quashed the FIR filed against YouTuber Elvish Yadav and the subsequent proceedings under the Wildlife (Protection) Act in the snake venom case registered by Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police in 2023. The Court observed that credible and concrete evidence were not produced by the Police investigation, thus leading to the aforementioned order.
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A Bench of Justices MM Suresh and N Kotishwar Singh passed the order, stating that the case filed under the Wildlife (Protection) Act could not be sustained in law, as it was not filed by an authorised person. The Bench further observed that the provisions of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substance Act (NDPS) Act applied against Elvish Yadav in the FIR could not be invoked, as the evidence recovered from the co-accused was not prescribed under the schedule.
Responding to the verdict, the Big Boss OTT 2 winner shared a video message on his Instagram, expressing a major relief and gratitude. He said that he and his family had to suffer a lot of ordeal and media trial for more than 2 years, and the judgement reflected that the case against him was false. He also mentioned that he had complete faith in the judiciary from the beginning, and therefore expressed his gratitude to the apex court.
The case against Elvish Yadav dates back to November 22, 2023, when an FIR was registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police alleging involvement in the use of snake venom at a rave party in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Following the FIR, multiple individuals were arrested, and Yadav was questioned by the police in connection with the case. He was arrested on March 17, 2024.
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Yadav was subsequently granted bail by a Gautam Buddh Nagar District Court, Noida on March 22, 2024. He appealed in the Supreme Court after the Allahabad High Court refused to quash the chargesheet filed against him. The chargesheet claimed that Yadav provided snake venom as a recreational drug at rave parties that also included foreigners.
During the hearings, the Supreme Court examined whether the case was filed in accordance with legal requirements and whether the evidence justified invoking stringent laws. The Court ultimately found procedural lapses and lack of sufficient material, leading to the quashing of the FIR and related proceedings.
(Rh)
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