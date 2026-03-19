“Grateful To The Judiciary”, Says Elvish Yadav As The Supreme Court Quashes FIR Filed Against Him In The Snake Venom Case; Recalls The Ordeals And Media Trials His Family Had To Face

A Bench of Justices MM Suresh and N Kotishwar Singh passed the order, stating that the case filed under the Wildlife (Protection) Act could not be sustained in law, as it was not filed by an authorised person. The Bench further observed that the provisions of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substance Act (NDPS) Act applied against Elvish Yadav in the FIR could not be invoked, as the evidence recovered from the co-accused was not prescribed under the schedule.

Elvish Yadav Calls The Verdict A Major Relief

Responding to the verdict, the Big Boss OTT 2 winner shared a video message on his Instagram, expressing a major relief and gratitude. He said that he and his family had to suffer a lot of ordeal and media trial for more than 2 years, and the judgement reflected that the case against him was false. He also mentioned that he had complete faith in the judiciary from the beginning, and therefore expressed his gratitude to the apex court.

Accusations Of Providing Snake Venom As Recreational Drug At Rave Parties

The case against Elvish Yadav dates back to November 22, 2023, when an FIR was registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police alleging involvement in the use of snake venom at a rave party in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Following the FIR, multiple individuals were arrested, and Yadav was questioned by the police in connection with the case. He was arrested on March 17, 2024.

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