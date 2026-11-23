THE CENTRAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION (CBI), in a startling fashion, has recovered cash, foreign currency, gold and silver worth approximately Rs 1.86 crore from the residence of an arrested Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) superintendent in Panchkula, Haryana.
The recovery was made during searches conducted on November 20, a day after the officer was allegedly caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a complainant.
The accused officer, identified as Luvkush Kumar, was arrested on November 19, 2026, following allegations of demanding illegal gratification from a private firm in exchange for facilitating undue favours in the ongoing GST proceedings against the firm. The CBI registered a case against Kumar after receiving a complaint from a partner of the firm.
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According to the investigation, the officer had allegedly demanded money in return for administrative relief to the firm, and thereafter was caught red-handed while taking the bribe of Rs 10 lakh. The allegations against Kumar involve offering favourable treatment to the firm and avoiding heavy penalties, among others.
Subsequently, the CBI officials laid a trap in Panchkula on November 19, and allegedly caught the CGST official while he was in the process of taking the bribe. Following the arrest, the agency officials conducted a search at his residential address on November 20, when they uncovered a considerable amount of cash, foreign currency, and precious metals, which amounted to around Rs 1.86 crore.
According to the CBI, the searches recovered Rs 24.29 lakh in Indian currency, Rs 15.65 lakh in foreign currency, alongside seizing gold jewellery, silver valued at around Rs 1.46 crore. Thereby, making the total sum of seized assets at approximately Rs 1.86 crore.
In addition to the cash and precious metals, the CBI officials also recovered a bunch of financial and property-related documents. These included documents relating to six bank accounts, investment portfolios and a life insurance policy. Documents related to a number of immovable properties and a vehicle were also found in the raid.
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As of now, the CBI is examining the documents recovered from Kumar’s residence in order to unravel the extent of his financial dealings.
This investigation sought to bring out another corruption scandal brewing in the background. Earlier this year, a number of government officials were arrested for their alleged involvement in different types of scams and corruption.
Assam’s Debeswar Bora and Nupur Bora; IAS Sardar Sarfaraz Khan; the alleged mining scam involving Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) leader Murugan; and the arrest of Shikhar Agarwal and Prashakha Mathur recently.
As of now, the investigation is on the way. We will update the article as and when further information is shared.
[Rh/AR]
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