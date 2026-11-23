THE CENTRAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION (CBI), in a startling fashion, has recovered cash, foreign currency, gold and silver worth approximately Rs 1.86 crore from the residence of an arrested Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) superintendent in Panchkula, Haryana.

The recovery was made during searches conducted on November 20, a day after the officer was allegedly caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a complainant.

The accused officer, identified as Luvkush Kumar, was arrested on November 19, 2026, following allegations of demanding illegal gratification from a private firm in exchange for facilitating undue favours in the ongoing GST proceedings against the firm. The CBI registered a case against Kumar after receiving a complaint from a partner of the firm.

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According to the investigation, the officer had allegedly demanded money in return for administrative relief to the firm, and thereafter was caught red-handed while taking the bribe of Rs 10 lakh. The allegations against Kumar involve offering favourable treatment to the firm and avoiding heavy penalties, among others.