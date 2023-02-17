Najafgarh Horror: Sahil Gehlot deleted chats from Nikki Yadav's phone

Sahil Gehlot, who allegedly strangled his girlfriend Nikki Yadav with a data cable at Kashmiri Gate, has told the investigators that after killing her, he deleted all chats and data from her mobile phone and kept it with him after taking out the SIM card.

Investigators have recovered her mobile phone from Gehot's possession and have been sent for forensic examination.

Any argumentative chat between the accused and the victim would have been another piece of evidence that would have strengthened the case against Gehlot, a resident of Mitraon village, sources said, adding that possibly, fearing this, he formatted the phone.