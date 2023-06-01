Police: 'Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him',

The FIR registered by the police in connection with the brutal murder of 16-year-old Sakshi by her boyfriend Mohammad Sahil Khan to death in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, reveals that her father was aware about their affair.



Based on the FIR obtained by IANS, it was revealed that his daughter had been friends with Sahil for the past year.



Janak Raj (35), mentioned in the FIR, said, "She would often talk about him, and we would advise her that it's not appropriate at her age. However, she would always take offence and go to her friend Neetu's house."



In the past three days, the father of the deceased girl had been denying any knowledge of Sahil to the media and claimed to have never heard of him.



According to the FIR, Janak Raj further mentioned that Sakshi had been staying with Neetu for the past 10 days.