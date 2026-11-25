IN A SHOCKING REVELATION amid Delhi’s worsening air pollution, recent RTI data shows that more than 6,500 lung cancer cases have been recorded over the last six-and-a-half years. The data comes from four prominent hospitals, which also reported 913 deaths due to lung cancer, translating to approximately one death every three days.
The figures were obtained through separate Right to Information (RTI) applications filed by PTI Bhasha, covering the period between January 1, 2020, and July 31, 2026. The information was sought from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI). According to the RTI response, 6,581 lung cancer cases were registered at AIIMS, RML and DSCI. Meanwhile, Safdarjung Hospital provided the number of deaths but did not disclose its total number of lung cancer cases.
The findings come amid growing concerns over Delhi's toxic air, with health experts warning that prolonged exposure to air pollution can increase the risk of lung cancer. However, pollution is not the only contributing factor, with smoking, tobacco exposure and genetic mutations also linked to the disease.
Among the four hospitals, AIIMS reported the highest number of lung cancer cases by quite a significant margin. The New Delhi hospital recorded 4,860 cases between January 2020 and March 2026, along with 158 deaths. On the other, the Delhi State Cancer Institute reported 1,613 lung cancer cases between January 2020 and July 2026. However, the death count for DSCI was higher, standing at 354 deaths during the period.
One of the most striking data was that two children were diagnosed with lung cancer at DSCI in 2021, though the age of the minor patients was not revealed. The hospital also recorded that 351 women were diagnosed with the disease over the six-and-a-half-year period.
Meanwhile, RML Hospital recorded 108 lung cancer cases, including 47 women, and eight deaths during the period between 2020 and mid-2026. Safdarjung Hospital reported 393 deaths due to lung cancer but did not provide the total number of cases in the response to the RTI.
A senior doctor at DSCI anonymously told PTI, that the institute treats patients not only from Delhi but also from neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar, as well as Nepal. The data also has an important limitation. None of the four hospitals provided information on the number of lung cancer patients who had never smoked, despite the information being sought through the RTI applications. However, doctors have reported cases of lung cancer developing in non-smoking women and children as well.
Delhi's air pollution has become a public health concern every year, particularly during the winter months when pollutants in the air rise sharply, making the AQI levels as high as 1000+. While smoking and exposure to tobacco smoke remain major risk factors for lung cancer, doctors have also raised concerns about the role of prolonged exposure to polluted air.
While speaking to PTI, Dr Geeta Kadayaprath, a senior specialist at Apollo Athenaa Women's Cancer Centre, said that long-term exposure to polluted air, particularly in cities such as Delhi, can increase the risk of lung cancer. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), an agency of the World Health Organization (WHO), has classified outdoor air pollution and particulate matter as carcinogenic to humans. Repeated and prolonged exposure to these pollutants can cause inflammation and cellular damage, potentially contributing to the development of cancer over time.
The most harmful pollutant is the PM2.5 particles, which, due to its smaller size. Asif Iqbal, a researcher on air quality and pollution in India, in conversation with NewsGram, revealed that these smaller particles can enter our bloodstream and affect our health. He said, “[PM 2.5 particle] would reach our lungs, and the finest of those could even pass into our bloodstream. This is why there are a lot of respiratory infections, asthma, weakened lung capacity, heart diseases, strokes, as well as lung cancer.
According to doctors, the early stages of lung cancer may not produce clear symptoms. However, some warning signs include a persistent cough, coughing up blood, breathlessness, chest pain, changes in voice, unexplained weight loss and repeated chest infections. It is also advised that people experiencing symptoms like persistent or unusual respiration, prolonging cough should seek medical evaluation. These should not be dismissed as routine seasonal infections.
[Rh/HP]
Suggested Reading: