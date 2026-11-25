AIIMS records highest number of lung cancer cases

Among the four hospitals, AIIMS reported the highest number of lung cancer cases by quite a significant margin. The New Delhi hospital recorded 4,860 cases between January 2020 and March 2026, along with 158 deaths. On the other, the Delhi State Cancer Institute reported 1,613 lung cancer cases between January 2020 and July 2026. However, the death count for DSCI was higher, standing at 354 deaths during the period.

One of the most striking data was that two children were diagnosed with lung cancer at DSCI in 2021, though the age of the minor patients was not revealed. The hospital also recorded that 351 women were diagnosed with the disease over the six-and-a-half-year period.

Meanwhile, RML Hospital recorded 108 lung cancer cases, including 47 women, and eight deaths during the period between 2020 and mid-2026. Safdarjung Hospital reported 393 deaths due to lung cancer but did not provide the total number of cases in the response to the RTI.

A senior doctor at DSCI anonymously told PTI, that the institute treats patients not only from Delhi but also from neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar, as well as Nepal. The data also has an important limitation. None of the four hospitals provided information on the number of lung cancer patients who had never smoked, despite the information being sought through the RTI applications. However, doctors have reported cases of lung cancer developing in non-smoking women and children as well.