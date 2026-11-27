A SCHOOL DROP-OUT from Rajasthan who had been posing as a contractual junior resident with fake certificates at the Safdarjung Hospital was nabbed by the Rajasthan Police from Delhi, along with three others, who were running an interstate racket that sold fake medical degrees. The man posing as a doctor, named Ramkishore Mahawar was arrested on November 8, 2026, following which an investigation was launched to track down other accused.

On Thursday, November 26, 2026, the Rajasthan Police, led by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for the Special Operations Group (SOG) Vishal Bansal, informed the press about this multi-state fake degree racket, and that it had arrested the four accused.

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Ramkishore Mahawar, who had studied only up to the 11th standard and did not pass class 12th exams, was working at Delhi’s Safdarjung since June 2025. He had forged the MBBS and MD certificates for Rs 5.5 lakh, registered with the Delhi Medical Council, and was working at Safdarjung.

History of Mahawar

After Mahawar joined Safdarjung in June 2025, he obtained a fake diploma in medical radio diagnosis (DMRD) and even performed sonography at several hospitals in Delhi.

Before Safdurjang, Mahawar was working as a nursing assistant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital from August 2024 to April 2025. It was during his time at the Ganga Ram Hospital that he came across the fake-degree racket through a social media post. Subsequently, he bought the degrees for Rs 5.5 lakh.

Between 2016 and 2022, as per the Rajasthan Police, he worked at a private nursing home in Dausa, and as a doctor’s assistant in Balotra, and at a private hospital in Bayana.

The trajectory of Mahawar’s degree scam, hence, begins from Rajasthan. Before getting registered in Delhi, he was registered with the Rajasthan Medical Council using a fake MBBS degree from a college in Uttar Pradesh. Alongside Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh — where Mahawar had left the footprints of his forgery — he was also registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council.

What do we know about the fake-degree certificate racket?

The Rajasthan Police SOG informed that the racket forged certificates of around 45 to 55 universities and institutions across the country. As of now, the routes of forgery have been traced to Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The three arrested, alongside Mahawar, are Satyajit Panigrahi of West Bengal, Manish Manjhi of Madhya Pradesh, and Khurram Taufiq of Uttar Pradesh. Satyajit allegedly handled all the customers, fake documents were made by Manish, and Khurram would upload them on university websites.

Speaking at the press conference, ADG Bansal said that the individuals operated as “lone wolves” and even did not meet each other in person.

The roots of the investigation travel back to October 6, 2024, when a complaint was filed by the Rajasthan Medical Council Registrar at the Ashok Nagar police station in Jaipur. The complaint involved eight individuals who had registered as medical practitioners using fake degrees and documents.

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After arresting Mahawar on November 8, 2026, the police went to West Bengal to track Satyajit Panigrahi. However, Satyajit was living in Mumbai, and the police arrested him on November 18. Following Satyajit’s arrest, Khurram and Manish were arrested from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on November 21, 2026.

These arrests revealed that a number of other individuals were also involved in the racket, and an investigation is on way to track down those individuals.



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