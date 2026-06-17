UGC NET 2026 Admit Card Released: Steps To Download Hall Ticket Online, Direct Link Here

UGC NET ADMIT CARD 2026 OUT: The National Testing Agency has officially issued the hall tickets for the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test 2026 on their official portal. Those students who have registered for the UGC NET 2026 Examination will be able to download their admit cards by visiting the website and by entering their application details in the given field. The candidates must note that hall tickets are one of the most important documents for the examination.

According to the notification released by the National Testing Agency, the admit cards have been issued for examinations scheduled on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29 and 30, 2026. The UGC NET June 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at multiple examination centres across the country. The UGC NET 2026 exam is scheduled to be commenced from June 22 to June 30, 2026. Direct link to download

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UGC NET 2026 Exam Details

The UGC NET June 2026 examination will be conducted in two different shifts each day. The first examination shift will take place from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, while the second examination shift will be conducted from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The Test paper will consist of two different sections, each of which will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. The candidates must note that there will be no break between the papers. Paper I will carry 50 questions of 100 marks and Paper II will carry 100 questions of 200 marks. The question paper will be in English and Hindi language.

UGC NET Admit Card 2026: How to Download

The students are advised to follow the below mentioned steps to download their UGC NET 2026 admit card online:

Step 1. The candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in to download their hall tickets.

Step 2. There will be a link for the UGC NET Admit Card 2026 available on the home page.

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen where candidates will be required to enter their login details to proceed.

Step 4. Enter your application number and date of birth and click on submit and your hall ticket is displayed.

Step 5. Check the information mentioned on the hall ticket and download the page.

Step 6. Always keep a hard copy of the same for further need and future reference.

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UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card: List of Documents

The candidates are advised to follow the below mentioned instructions when they reached to the UGC NET 2026 examination centre:

1.Printed copy of their UGC NET 2026 hall ticket

2.Valid Photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, Voter ID or Driving License)

3. Passport-size photograph

4. PwD Certificate (If required)

5. Must wear a face mask

6. Must carry own pocket hand sanitizer in a transparent bottle

7. Do not carry a mobile phone, calculator, or any other electronic gadget

8. Do not carry any eatables or water to the exam centre, etc.

Important Note: If students face any problem in downloading their UGC NET 2026 admit cards, they must immediately contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email your discrepancy to ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

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