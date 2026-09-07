Manoj Bajpayee Transforms Into Mahatma Gandhi, Looks Completely Unrecognizable as the First Look Surfaces Online

GANDHI AND MY MOTHER will be the next film for the director Sudhir Mishra. He casted Manoj Bajpayee as Mahatma Gandhi and its first look has already surfaced online and the actor looks unrecognisable in the disguise. The film is based on an untold crucial 21-day chapter from the history of India’s independence. The film began its shooting in September, 2026 and the release date for the film is yet to be revealed.

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Into Manoj Bajpayee’s Transformation as Mahatma Gandhi

Actor Manoj Bajpayee left everyone speechless with his transformation online. He went through a drastic physical change to portray the role of Mahatma Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra’s directorial film Gandhi and My Mother. The film’s first-look instantly went viral and had everyone praise Bajpayee’s look. For Gandhi’s transformation, Bajpayee went through a strict diet and lost up to 10 kg. The weight loss gave him enough effectiveness for the screens. Other than his physical change, the make-up and costume design did a charm on him just to match the historical figure’s look. The actor wore a bald head cap, few face prosthetics completely changed his face model and to top this, the spectacles were the highlighted part of his look.