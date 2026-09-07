Manoj Bajpayee Transforms Into Mahatma Gandhi, Looks Completely Unrecognizable as the First Look Surfaces Online

Key Points:
Manoj Bajpayee transforms into Mahatma Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra's Gandhi and My Mother.
Actor's transformation heavily relied on make-up and costume designs. Also, Bajpayee's first look shows his expression and body language changed.
Gandhi and My Mother will focus more on an unconventional period that focused on a 21-day chapter.
GANDHI AND MY MOTHER will be the next film for the director Sudhir Mishra. He casted Manoj Bajpayee as Mahatma Gandhi and its first look has already surfaced online and the actor looks unrecognisable in the disguise. The film is based on an untold crucial 21-day chapter from the history of India’s independence. The film began its shooting in September, 2026 and the release date for the film is yet to be revealed.
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Actor Manoj Bajpayee left everyone speechless with his transformation online. He went through a drastic physical change to portray the role of Mahatma Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra’s directorial film Gandhi and My Mother. The film’s first-look instantly went viral and had everyone praise Bajpayee’s look. For Gandhi’s transformation, Bajpayee went through a strict diet and lost up to 10 kg. The weight loss gave him enough effectiveness for the screens. Other than his physical change, the make-up and costume design did a charm on him just to match the historical figure’s look. The actor wore a bald head cap, few face prosthetics completely changed his face model and to top this, the spectacles were the highlighted part of his look.
Moreover, the national award winning actor donned the iconic set of dhoti, a shawl, and the lathi. Apart from the make-up, he focused on his method of acting to match the intensity of Gandhi and also his body language. From his posture to the expression, the first-look proved that Bajpayee is ready to play the iconic role of Mahatma Gandhi. Alongside Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla and Divya Dutta will star in crucial roles as well. Director Sudhir Mishra has kept their roles guarded.
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Director Sudhir Mishra’s historical drama, Gandhi and My Mother will focus more on an unconventional period that focused on a 21-day chapter. It is set during the final moments of Mahatma Gandhi before his death. The story lies between 1947 and 1948 that includes the triumphant moment of independence and the dark times during the partition. The sensitive period when India experienced one of its biggest moments and disaster. The film will explore Gandhi’s psychological and physical journey apart from his political storyline.
The narrative follows Gandhi’s journey into the areas of enraging Bengal and moving towards the capital city of India. The online reports revealed that the film explores, “lesser-known chapter when Gandhi chose to walk away from Delhi as it became the centre of political power.” After the conventional story arc of Gandhi, Sudhir Mishra tries a unique narrative to show Gandhi’s period of isolation from his struggles to believe in peace and self-healing. The word “Mother” in the title of the film is referenced to director’s own mother, Durga Devendra Nath Mishra before she passed away in 2022. His promise to his mother let him in making this film. He shared that his mother met Gandhi when she was a child and he used to have conversations about her meeting with the father of the nation.
Producer Anubhav Sinha will produce the film, and its production will heavily rely on recreating the sets from late-1940s India. The city of Lucknow was chosen as the location for the film’s set. Actor Manoj Bajpayee was praised for his transformation as Mahatma Gandhi and will look forward to being a prominent presence on the screen for Sudhir Mishra’s Gandhi and My Mother.
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