Neem Karoli Baba’s Biopic Film Hanuman Ansh Crosses Rs 155.65 Crore On Its Fifth Weekend India Gross

Key Points:
Hanuman Ansh collects Rs. 155.65 crore in its fifth weekend in India.
The biopic had a budget of just Rs. 2 crore, that started slow at the box-office but was able to become a huge success.
Hanuman Ansh's box-office run stands out as a rare instance of a film with no stars.
NEEM KAROLI BABA’S BIOPIC FILM Hanuman Ansh gets the spotlight it deserves. A film that had a budget of only Rs. 2 crore has now become huge after a slow start. The film collected Rs. 155.65 crore in its fifth weekend run in India. An astonishing feat achieved by a film that had no star-studded cast and a huge budget to sell is now challenging the a-listers on the Indian box-office.
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Hanuman Ansh released in theatres on August 7, 2026, without any major promotional push, star power, or pre-release buzz. It opened to a mere Rs 10 lakh on its first day, playing in a handful of screens, and its prospects looked bleak through its first two weeks, when its total India net collection stood at just around Rs 1.5 crore. Distributors had reportedly begun cutting down its shows, with the film's screen count dropping to as low as 25 nationwide at one point.
The turnaround began in the film's third week, when word of mouth around its portrayal of Neem Karoli Baba's early life and spiritual journey started drawing audiences beyond the usual multiplex crowd. Collections jumped from scattered lakhs to over a crore a day, and by the end of week three, the film had added roughly Rs 10.4 crore. The momentum accelerated further in week four, when a single day's haul crossed Rs 10 crore for the first time, a milestone that trade trackers noted had already outpaced the film's entire first fortnight in theatres.
By its fourth weekend, exhibitors who had initially written the film off were adding shows rapidly. From an opening tally of roughly 355 shows, the film's screen count swelled past 6,000 by its fifth weekend, an unusual trajectory for any Hindi release, let alone one made on a reported budget of under Rs 2 crore.
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The film's fifth weekend proved decisive. On its 29th day, Hanuman Ansh earned close to Rs 10 crore, a figure trade reports described as the highest fifth-weekend single-day collection recorded for any Hindi film, ahead of much bigger-budget releases running in cinemas at the same time. Its 30th day brought a further 65 percent jump over the previous day, and by day 31, the film's India net collection had crossed the symbolic Rs 100 crore mark, a target that many big-ticket Bollywood productions with established stars struggle to reach even on opening weekend.
What has made the run particularly remarkable to trade watchers is the scale of return on investment. With a production budget reported at under Rs 2 crore, the film had already earned more than fifty times its cost within a month of release. Its steady climb also saw it repeatedly outperform bigger contemporaneous releases on a day-to-day basis, including major star-driven titles that opened during the same period.
As the film's domestic run has continued to build toward the Rs 155.65 crore gross mark, its production house, Hombale Films, announced that Hanuman Ansh will now expand internationally. The film is set for a worldwide release on September 11, 2026, through Hombale Overseas, with the studio describing the film as a story of faith travelling beyond Indian shores. Director Vishal Chaturvedi has also confirmed that work has begun on a sequel, with the film's ending reportedly leaving scope for the Neem Karoli Baba story to continue.
Hanuman Ansh's box-office run stands out as a rare instance of a film with no stars, no pre-release marketing, and a shoestring budget building its audience purely through word of mouth over successive weeks. Its climb past Rs 155 crore in India gross collections, ahead of a global release and a confirmed sequel, marks it as one of the most unexpected commercial success stories in Hindi cinema this year, and a reminder that devotional and spiritual content continues to find a substantial audience base independent of conventional star-driven marketing.
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