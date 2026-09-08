Neem Karoli Baba’s Biopic Film Hanuman Ansh Crosses Rs 155.65 Crore On Its Fifth Weekend India Gross

The turnaround began in the film's third week, when word of mouth around its portrayal of Neem Karoli Baba's early life and spiritual journey started drawing audiences beyond the usual multiplex crowd. Collections jumped from scattered lakhs to over a crore a day, and by the end of week three, the film had added roughly Rs 10.4 crore. The momentum accelerated further in week four, when a single day's haul crossed Rs 10 crore for the first time, a milestone that trade trackers noted had already outpaced the film's entire first fortnight in theatres.

By its fourth weekend, exhibitors who had initially written the film off were adding shows rapidly. From an opening tally of roughly 355 shows, the film's screen count swelled past 6,000 by its fifth weekend, an unusual trajectory for any Hindi release, let alone one made on a reported budget of under Rs 2 crore.

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Rags to Riches: Hanuman Ansh Creates History

The film's fifth weekend proved decisive. On its 29th day, Hanuman Ansh earned close to Rs 10 crore, a figure trade reports described as the highest fifth-weekend single-day collection recorded for any Hindi film, ahead of much bigger-budget releases running in cinemas at the same time. Its 30th day brought a further 65 percent jump over the previous day, and by day 31, the film's India net collection had crossed the symbolic Rs 100 crore mark, a target that many big-ticket Bollywood productions with established stars struggle to reach even on opening weekend.

What has made the run particularly remarkable to trade watchers is the scale of return on investment. With a production budget reported at under Rs 2 crore, the film had already earned more than fifty times its cost within a month of release. Its steady climb also saw it repeatedly outperform bigger contemporaneous releases on a day-to-day basis, including major star-driven titles that opened during the same period.