SUPPOSE you’re just sitting on a bench of a park to get some relief and a police officer surprises you with a fine. Not because you have done something wrong but just to enter a place where you’re not supposed to come. The same incident occurred with a woman in Germany who was fined for sitting on a playground bench and crying. The reason was she was there without any child.

According to the WDR, a German news outlet, the incident happened on October 25, 2026 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany when 31-year-old Hana sat down on a bench after not feeling well. "I was under enormous pressure at the time because of my studies and financial matters," she told the outlet. But what she didn’t know was that the park was reserved for children and an adult entering without a child was against municipal rules.

Hana was frustrated by financial and academic pressure and in those moments she forgot and broke down in tears while sitting on a playground bench.

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"I just wanted to be alone and not be seen by anyone," she told WDR

Just then three municipal officers arrived and asked her if the two boys playing on swings were her children. She denied and officers fined her with euro 25 (Rs. 2,540).

As per the Gelsenkirchen’s municipal rules, playgrounds are reserved for the children aged 14 and under 14 and any adults, including parents or guardians, are allowed only when they’re with any kid.

The incident received mix-reaction in public

Hana, after getting fined, felt devastated and questioned the humanitarian aspect of the officers. "Where is the humanity in all this? If you see someone crying, couldn't you first ask, 'Are you alright? Do you need help?' And then they could have explained to me that you're not allowed to sit there without children," she said.

Locals were also equally amazed with the decision of the officers. "I find it absurd to punish a woman who just wants to rest for a moment," a man said. "I've lived here for 64 years and have always sat on the bench. No one ever came by to check," said a woman.