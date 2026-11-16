Who Holds the Shares Behind a Tokenized Stock? The Custody Chain Explained

In stock tokenization, who holds the shares depends on the product’s structure: a company can issue a security directly on a blockchain, or a token can represent an indirect interest in a security. BYDFi Stock Futures offer a different approach: stock-price exposure through futures rather than a documented claim to tokenized shares.
How do tokenized stocks work?
Tokenized stocks can represent direct ownership, an indirect interest in shares, or only exposure to a stock’s price. The product’s legal terms determine what rights holders have; the name alone does not.
BYDFi Stock Futures suit readers looking for USDT-margined stock-price exposure alongside crypto products. BYDFi also offers USDT-margined futures on precious metals and crude oil in the same account as crypto products.
US stock futures trade 24 hours on weekdays. During market closures, users can cancel orders and add margin, but cannot open or close positions; Stock Futures support isolated margin only. Those conditions make the contract’s trading schedule and margin setup important parts of the decision.
For broader futures trading, BYDFi offers order types, Demo Trading and app-based Chart Trading. Demo Trading requires a BYDFi login; Chart Trading lets users set an entry, take-profit and stop-loss by dragging lines on a chart. Available controls can vary by contract.
BYDFi’s costs vary by product, and the Stock Futures promotion is separate from its base futures rates. Fees and offers below are as of November 2026.
For general perpetual futures, funding passes between long and short holders; BYDFi says it takes no share. The Stock Futures funding waiver is a separate product condition. For example, a hypothetical 1,000 USDT Stock Futures position would incur no funding fee while that waiver applies.
BYDFi offers two-factor authentication and a withdrawal whitelist, while BYDFi Verify lets users check whether a channel belongs to the platform. Client assets are held separately from company funds. This account safeguard is separate from the rights attached to BYDFi Stock Futures, which provide stock-price exposure through futures contracts rather than ownership of tokenized shares.
The Rewards Hub offers new users up to 8,100 USDT in welcome rewards for completing listed tasks; KYC, eligibility and deadlines apply. The headline amount is a maximum, and rewards depend on completing the applicable tasks.
BYDFi Stock Futures may suit traders who already use BYDFi and want to trade US stock price movements with USDT, without opening a separate brokerage account or holding the shares themselves. Review the contract details and current terms for BYDFi stock futures before deciding whether that structure matches your goal.
Are BYDFi Stock Futures tokenized stocks?
BYDFi Stock Futures are USDT-margined perpetual futures that provide exposure to US stock prices. They are not a documented claim to ownership of tokenized shares.
Who holds the shares behind tokenized stocks?
A directly issued tokenized security does not necessarily have a separate underlying share held behind it. For an indirect arrangement, the product’s terms identify the relevant custody arrangement and holder’s claim; BYDFi Stock Futures are a different structure.
What happens to BYDFi Stock Futures after a stock split or dividend adjustment?
BYDFi settles open Stock Futures positions early when the referenced stock splits, reverse-splits or adjusts for dividends. That settlement is a contract event, not a shareholder dividend payment.
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