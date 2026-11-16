Who Holds the Shares Behind a Tokenized Stock? The Custody Chain Explained

In stock tokenization, who holds the shares depends on the product’s structure: a company can issue a security directly on a blockchain, or a token can represent an indirect interest in a security. BYDFi Stock Futures offer a different approach: stock-price exposure through futures rather than a documented claim to tokenized shares.

How do tokenized stocks work?

Tokenized stocks can represent direct ownership, an indirect interest in shares, or only exposure to a stock’s price. The product’s legal terms determine what rights holders have; the name alone does not.

BYDFi Stock Futures review: products and trading

BYDFi Stock Futures suit readers looking for USDT-margined stock-price exposure alongside crypto products. BYDFi also offers USDT-margined futures on precious metals and crude oil in the same account as crypto products.