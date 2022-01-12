Amazing 10 Places to Visit on Rajasthan Tour​

Jaisalmer offers a mystical atmosphere with golden dunes as well as architectural wonders. A camel ride through the desert via dunes is one of the classic Jaisalmer experiences and is considered one of the top destinations to visit in Rajasthan. You can camp in the endless desert, with the twinkling stars in the sky and the gentle hum of the wind to keep you entertained. In addition, the desert city Jaisalmer is also lined with stunning and elegant Havelis constructed in the name of wealthy traders.