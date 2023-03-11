H3N2 influenza cases on the rise, two deaths reported in Haryana and Karnataka

After the outbreak of the seasonal H3N2 influenza across the country, two deaths have been reported in Karnataka and Haryana. So far, 3,038 laboratory-confirmed H3N2 influenza cases have been reported from across the country.

"Young children and old persons with co-morbidities are the most vulnerable groups for seasonal influenza. So far, Karnataka and Haryana have confirmed one death each from H3N2 influenza", the health ministry said on Friday.

Such cases are expected to decline from March end. State surveillance officers are fully geared to meet this public health challenge, the ministry said.

Near real-time surveillance of cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) presenting in OPDs and IPDs of health facilities is undertaken by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).