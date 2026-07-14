From 'Untouchable' to India's Spin Bowling Legend: How Palwankar Baloo Became an Inspiration for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Thousands of Dalits

CRICKET IN THE SUBCONTINENT is marked by spin tracks and a few masters of the art. Bishan Singh Bedi, Bhagwat Chandrashekhar, S. Venkataraghavan are some of the legends that come to mind when we speak of Indian spinners. However, Palwankar Baloo was a name that laid the foundation on which this fortress was built. He was not only an inspiration for aspiring cricketers but also for young B.R. Ambedkar, who is known as the architect of the Indian constitution.

Despite his achievements on the field, Palwankar Baloo was never treated as an equal off it. At tea breaks, while his upper-caste teammates sat inside the pavilion drinking from porcelain cups, Baloo, a Dalit, was made to stand outside and drink from a separate clay cup. His story is not just about a legend of the sport, but an example of an era where caste discrimination persisted even in a sport often called the "gentleman's game."

Palwankar Baloo: From Groundsman to India's Greatest Spin Bowler

Palwankar Baloo was born on March 19, 1876 in Dharwad to a family belonging to the Chamar community. According to historian and cricket enthusiast Ramachandra Guha's book A Corner of a Foreign Field: The Indian History of a British Sport, Baloo's father worked with the British Army in Poona, where Baloo and his younger brothers first learnt cricket using equipment discarded by British officers.

Like many children in poor families, he began working at a young age. His introduction to the game was not as player but as a groundsman.

"Baloo's own first job was at a cricket club run by Parsis. Here he swept and rolled the pitch, and occasionally bowled to the members at the nets. For this work he took home Rs 3 a month," Guha writes.

Later, he joined the prestigious Poona Club, where he prepared pitches, set up nets and bowled to British club members. One of those members was English cricketer Captain J.G. Greig, who quickly realised Baloo's spin bowling talent.

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According to Guha, Hindu cricket administrators were divided over selecting Baloo in the team because he belonged to a Dalit community. It was Greig who convinced them that leaving out such a talented bowler because of his caste would be foolish. Guha notes that Greig’s attempt shouldn’t necessarily be seen as him trying to reform society, but simply wanting to test himself against a talented net bowler in competitive matches.

Once selected, Baloo soon became the biggest weapon of the Poona Hindus team. His left-arm spin troubled even the strongest European sides. His performances also earned him a place in the historic 1911 All-India team that toured England—the first Indian cricket team to play on British soil.

Historian Prashant Kidambi writes in Cricket Country that it took "12 years and three failed attempts" before an Indian team could finally make "its debut on the playing fields of imperial Britain."

When the team returned to Bombay on September 15, 1911, thousands gathered at the harbour to welcome them. Baloo had finished the tour as India's leading wicket-taker and returned home as one of the country's biggest sporting heroes.

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