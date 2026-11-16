Indira Gandhi’s unusual closeness with her personal yoga guru: Who was Dhirendra Brahmachari, the man regarded as the Rasputin of India?

Shah Commission’s findings about the ‘Flying Sanyasi’ Dhirendra Brahmachari

The Shah Commission alleged that Brahmachari's influence was not limited to political corridors. He also developed an unusual fascination with aircraft and aviation. He reportedly owned several aircraft, including a Cessna, a 19-seater Dornier and a Maule M-5. The yoga guru also operated an air taxi service called Air Aparna, which was reportedly used by influential people.

According to the commission’s findings, in 1976, Brahmachari imported a Maule M-5 aircraft from the United States. He claimed that the aircraft had been gifted to his Aparna Ashram by an American company. However, the inquiry commission found that it had actually been purchased and that he had misrepresented it as a donation to obtain customs clearance and tax exemptions.

The M-5 aircraft also became controversial because of its use by members of the Gandhi family. According to the aircraft's logbook examined by the Shah Commission, it had undertaken 213 flights, including 123 local flights. As many as 18 flights were made to Rae Bareli, Indira Gandhi's parliamentary constituency, most of them in March 1977, shortly before the Lok Sabha elections. The report also recorded that Sanjay Gandhi was present on 73 flights, while Rajiv Gandhi was present on 19.

Brahmachari also refused to take an oath and give evidence before the Commission when summoned in March 1978. The Commission subsequently ordered prosecution proceedings against him under Sections 178 and 179 of the Indian Penal Code. These findings made him one of the most controversial personalities investigated in the aftermath of the Emergency.