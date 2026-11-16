Indira Gandhi’s unusual closeness with her personal yoga guru: Who was Dhirendra Brahmachari, the man regarded as the Rasputin of India?

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DHIRENDRA BRAHMACHARI (1924–1994) is considered one of the prominent personalities in popularizing Yoga in India through television. However, the apparent spiritual guru was also famous for being a powerful political figure who enjoyed some privileges similar to ranked officers despite holding no formal government position. He was so influential during the Indira Gandhi administration that he was often compared to Grigori Rasputin — the Russian mystic who had significant influence over the Tsars and other members of the Russian royal family in the early 20th century.
Politicians, industrialists and celebrities would queue up to meet Dhirendra Brahmachari at his residence in Delhi's Friends Colony. Moreover, his close association with the Nehru-Gandhi family, particularly Indira Gandhi, made him one of the most controversial figures of that era.
Here’s the story of how a yoga instructor became one of the most influential figures among political circles in the country.
Born in 1924 in Bihar's Madhubani district, Dhirendra Brahmachari learnt yoga from several spiritual teachers before establishing himself as an instructor in Delhi. He has authored multiple books on Indian ancient practice, including Yogic Sukshma Vyayama and Yogasana Vijnana. His association with the Gandhi family reportedly dates back to the 1960s, when Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister and asked the guru to teach yoga to his daughter Indira to improve her health.
According to an account by Janak Raj Jai — a senior advocate and close friend of the Nehru-Gandhi family, Brahamachari visited the PM’s office in 1963 and approached the then Education Minister, K. L. Shrimali, seeking renewal of the government grant for his yoga center in Delhi. When Shrimali reportedly asked Bramachari to submit audited accounts for the previous year’s grant, as required by the law, the latter refused, claiming he had never been asked to do so before.
Indira Gandhi was perturbed by her yoga teacher’s ordeal and approached her father to help him. However, Nehru reportedly got irritated by his daughter’s persistent demand and raised his voice on Indira. According to Jai, she didn’t raise the issue for another week, but eventually resumed her attempts to persuade her father.
After Nehru’s death in 1964, Brahmachari’s association with Indira only grew strong, with the yoga teacher reportedly getting closer to her younger son Sanjay Gandhi. He became a frequent visitor to the Prime Minister’s residence at 1 Safdarjung Road, having personal yoga sessions with Indira Gandhi while also meeting the people at high political ranks. Former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh, who learnt yoga from Brahmachari, reportedly described him as a handsome man with a charismatic presence. Journalist Dilip Bobb, writing for India Today, compared his appearance to that of Jesus Christ.
Moreover, Indira Gandhi herself appeared impressed by her yoga instructor's personality. In a letter to her American friend Dorothy Norman, the former PM reportedly described him as an “attractive man” but complained that talking to him was exasperating because he was extremely superstitious.
During the Emergency from 1975, Brahmachari's influence allegedly reached to an extraordinary level. He had access to the Prime Minister's residence and was reportedly powerful enough to make senior ministers and bureaucrats seek his favor.
During the Morarji Desai government, an inquiry commission headed by the former Chief Justice of India J.C. Shah investigated the abuse of power and unlawful activities committed during the 1975-77 Emergency. The Shah commission noted that Dhirendra Brahmachari held considerable influence over ministers and government officials due to his proximity with the former PM Indira Gandhi.
The Shah Commission alleged that Brahmachari's influence was not limited to political corridors. He also developed an unusual fascination with aircraft and aviation. He reportedly owned several aircraft, including a Cessna, a 19-seater Dornier and a Maule M-5. The yoga guru also operated an air taxi service called Air Aparna, which was reportedly used by influential people.
According to the commission’s findings, in 1976, Brahmachari imported a Maule M-5 aircraft from the United States. He claimed that the aircraft had been gifted to his Aparna Ashram by an American company. However, the inquiry commission found that it had actually been purchased and that he had misrepresented it as a donation to obtain customs clearance and tax exemptions.
The M-5 aircraft also became controversial because of its use by members of the Gandhi family. According to the aircraft's logbook examined by the Shah Commission, it had undertaken 213 flights, including 123 local flights. As many as 18 flights were made to Rae Bareli, Indira Gandhi's parliamentary constituency, most of them in March 1977, shortly before the Lok Sabha elections. The report also recorded that Sanjay Gandhi was present on 73 flights, while Rajiv Gandhi was present on 19.
Brahmachari also refused to take an oath and give evidence before the Commission when summoned in March 1978. The Commission subsequently ordered prosecution proceedings against him under Sections 178 and 179 of the Indian Penal Code. These findings made him one of the most controversial personalities investigated in the aftermath of the Emergency.
Brahmachari's influence was starting to fiddle even before Indira Gandhi's assassination. In August 1983, India Today reported that his weekly Doordarshan programme, Yogabhyas, had been withdrawn, fuelling speculation about a possible rift with the Gandhi family.
After the former PM’s death on October 31, 1984, Brahmachari's political influence continued to decline. He also faced controversies involving his business interests and the alleged import of Spanish gun barrels for his Shiva Gun Factory in Jammu.
On June 9, 1994, the controversial yoga guru died in an aircraft accident near Mantalai in Jammu and Kashmir. His aircraft reportedly hit a pine tree while attempting to land at the airstrip near his ashram. His pilot was also killed.
However, the controversies surrounding one of the most controversial and influential non-political figures did not end with his death. Brahmachari’s Aparna Ashram properties became embroiled in prolonged ownership and management disputes. Decades later, in November 2025, the Haryana government stepped in to address the dispute surrounding the institution's property in Gurugram and took over its management and control.
More than 30 years after his death, Dhirendra Brahmachari remains a fascinating and controversial figure in India's political history. A yoga instructor, who allegedly had influence due to his unusual close proximity to the Prime Minister, still raises questions about the misuse of government power.
[OG/HP]
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