India AI Summit was Extremely Disorganized: Anthropic CEO Recalls Awkward Moment with PM Modi and Rival Sam Altmam

A VIRAL ON-STAGE MOMENT from the India AI Impact Summit is in the news right now. Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic and Sam Altman’s, CEO of OpenAI refused to hold hands on the stage of India's AI Summit, which became a matter of discussion. Dario Amodei has addressed the rumor and offered a simpler explanation by stating that the summit was a total mess. The viral moment between the two sparked widespread speculation about the relationship between the two AI leaders and the rivalry between their companies.

“The Summit was Extremely Disorganized” - Dario Amodei

While speaking to Bloomberg, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said that “The summit was extremely disorganized.” "We all came up at the last minute and they changed the order in which we were standing, and then they took a picture of us and then they ordered us all to like, hold hands." He further added that the viral moment episode had less to do with corporate drama and more to do with confusion on stage.

Amodei also explained that he was not specifically criticizing India, adding that many large international summits involving leaders of the state can be chaotic and poorly organized behind the scenes. He also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi being on the stage when instructions for the group photograph was given. “There was like, you know, Narendra Modi up there suddenly telling everyone to hold hands and pose for the photograph group.”

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The comments arise amidst ongoing fascination with the competition between Anthropic and OpenAI, two of the most scrutinized companies in the worldwide Artificial Intelligence race. Amodei, along with his sister Daniela Amodei and a number of others, after leaving OpenAI in 2021 to establish Anthropic.

Anthropic versus OpenAI

While giving an interview to Bloomberg, Amodei spoke about his departure from Open AI. He co-founded Anthropic in 2021. Anthropic has since become one of OpenAI's biggest competitors. Anthropic has built its reputation around Artificial Intelligence safety and responsible development.

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While talking on his departure from Open AI, Amodei said disagreements over AI safety were not the sole reason for leaving the company. He pointed out concerns regarding honesty, values and organizational behaviour ultimately made it difficult to continue working with Open AI for him. "When you feel that you can't trust someone, when you feel that their values are not what they say they are, when you feel that they are not honest, that makes it very hard to continue to work with a company," Amodei said.



He said, "Why do you have to work with someone when you don’t have the same vision?” It is always better to step out when you see several signs of dishonesty and weird behavior. Amodei also said he has no regrets about leaving OpenAI. "Why argue with someone when you don't have the same vision and you don't trust them?”.

[Edited By Vaishnavi Sivadasan]



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