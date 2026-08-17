Who Exactly are Dimagi Naxals? Kiren Rijiju Attempts an Explanation

Similarly, Congress leader P. Chidambaram, a Member of Rajya Sabha, also hit out at this comment. On August 16, 2026, he posted on X saying that, “I am proud to be a dimagi naxal !” This was followed by a further explanation wherein he stated that this was nothing but another of BJP’s accusations. His post on X read, “Dimagi Naxals' is the new variant of the old BJP accusations of urban naxals, Andolanjeevi and tukde tukde gang. Who were the urban naxals? Who were the andolanjeevis? Who were the tukde tukde gang? The old abuses were directed against the members of the Opposition. Dimagi naxals is new variant of the abuses.”

See Also: Sandeep Dikshit’s ‘Meloni’ Remark Sparks Fresh Political Row; BJP Calls Rahul Gandhi “Immature” Over Dig at PM Modi’s Foreign Policy

It was in this context that Union Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju issued a clarification. He stated that the term dimagi naxals was not meant for the opposition leaders, but for those who support Maoism, reject the constitution, stand with separatists and support Article 370, and those who want to cut chicken’s neck to separate north-east from India.

Following P. Chidambaram’s comment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also hit back at P. Chidambaram. Himanta Sarma, in a press conference organized today, August 17, 2026, stated that an enquiry should be conducted on whether P. Chidambaram had deliberately allowed the lapses in curtailing naxalism during his tenure as the home minister.



Similarly, speaking at a BJP press conference today, August 17, 2026, national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi openly questioned the Congress party on its stance on P. Chidambaram’s remark.

Criticisms From Across The Political Ecosystem

The Dimagi Naxal remark has brought serious criticisms from across the political ecosystem. According to a report by The Hindu, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on August 15, 2026, stated that people were not merely anti-nationals because they were raising their voices against the government, and offered to provide full support to the peaceful Gen-Z protests. Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) General Secretary, M.A Baby, hit out at the BJP government stating it to be an ‘atrocious allegation.’ According to The Hindu’s report, he further stated that, “They always wanted to accuse people in the Opposition that they are anti-national. This is a very convenient accusation that they are Maoists in their mind.” Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary, D. Raja also commented on this issue. He said that, “This is nothing but an attempt to stigmatise dissent and intimidate those who question the government.”



This political stir, however, has not limited itself to parliamentary politics. An Instagram account by the name of ‘dimaginaxalpartyy’ surfaced last night, and has gathered immense footfall, with its follower count reaching two lakh three thousand as of now.

Suggested Reading: