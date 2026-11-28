DMK has officially announced that their support is contingent upon their two key demands: to ensure that the existing seat-share of Tamil Nadu does not reduce, and the existing proportion of parliamentary representation should be frozen for 25 years from now. Simply put, the DMK, after moving away from the INDIA bloc has showcased its support to the bill.

Congress’ support to the newly formed TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu became a thorn in DMK’s close link to the INDIA bloc. The fissure was tangible and could be witnessed during the INDIA bloc rallies held in the National Capital against the irregularities of the Election Commission and its Chief, Gyanesh Kumar.

On the other hand, the NCP (SP) leader Surpriya Sule, on November 26, 2026, said to the press that the move to oppose the proposed law before the publication of the draft bill was not a good move. Additionally, the party has also issued its official whip, and have indicated that they may consider the proposal if the number of seats in all states is increased by a uniform 50%. This makes it clear that the 8 MPs of NCP (SP) would vote in favour of the bill.

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Therefore, the BJP-led NDA, which has the support of 293 of its own members, would also receive the support of the DMK and NCP (SP) MPs, alongside the support from 20 rebel TMC MPs, six MPs from the Shiv Sena (UBT) who switched sides to join the Eknath Shide faction, four MPs from YSR Congress Party, and one MP from the recently reunited Shiromani Akali Dal (SKD).

This raises the total support of BJP-led NDA to 324, excluding the DMK and NCP (SP) MPs. If these two parties vote in favour of the bill, the count would reach 354, which is just six votes short of securing the magic number.

Therefore, if the unforeseen circumstances such as the absence of MPs during the session take place, it would not be difficult for the bill to be passed in the Lok Sabha.

What is the scenario in the Rajya Sabha?

In the Rajya Sabha, the numbers look favourable for the NDA. Its total count stands at 244. Therefore, the two-third’s majority stands at 163.

The BJP-led NDA has support of 154 MPs, which is just 9 votes short of securing the magic figure by itself.

Adding on to this is the support from YSR Congress Party (4 MPs), the independent (3 MPs) and nominated members (7 MPs) of the Rajya Sabha, who have from time to time, endorsed the BJP and its policies. Thus, they would add 14 more votes to the tally of 154 — making it 168 — thereby, crossing the magic number by 5 votes.

Even if the nominated and independent MPs don't vote for the bill, the support from the MPs of DMK , NCP (SP) and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) are still there. DMK has 8 MPs, while the NCP (SP) and BRS have 1 and 3 MPs respectively.

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So, if we exclude the 10 nominated and independent MPs, the tally in favour of the bill stands at 170, i.e. BJP-led NDA’s 154 votes, 4 from the YSRCP, 8 from DMK, 1 from NCP (SP) and 3 from BRS respectively.

So, the potential support in favour of the bill rests on a soft cushion of more than 5 votes in the first scenario, and 7 votes in the second scenario.

The numbers as of now, look favourable to the NDA, unless there is a last minute realignment from the DMK and NCP. The INDIA bloc called for a meeting today, on November 28, 2026, and would set forth their strategies as the house goes on to convene the special session on November 30.



[OG/AR/RS]