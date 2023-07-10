Cash Transfer Plan in Karnataka Triggers Controversy for Anna Bhagya

Under the revised Anna Bhagya 2.0 scheme, which was one of the government's five electoral promises, each member of a Below Poverty Line (BPL) household is guaranteed five kilograms of free rice per month. Consequently, BPL households will benefit from an increased monthly rice allocation, with a total of 10 kilograms per person. Out of this allocation, the Central government will contribute five kilograms, ensuring enhanced support for these households.

As per the Chief Minister's Office, around 128 million ration cardholders in Karnataka are eligible to receive the cash transfer. The government will provide Rs 34 per kilogram of rice, totaling Rs 170 per person per month, as compensation for the rice. It is noteworthy that nearly 99 percent of the ration cards are Aadhaar-linked, and out of these, approximately 82 percent (106 million) are connected to active bank accounts. The cash transfer process will be initiated for these eligible cardholders, as confirmed by an official release from the Chief Minister's Office.