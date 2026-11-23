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A fake beauty product cream

The suppression drive follows the case of a Areekode, Malappuram girl inflicted upon herself a kidney disease, membranous nephropathy after using a cream ‘FTUNE’ after getting enticed by the influencers on Instagram. “I had used the product after a vlogger promoted it. Many of my classmates are using it and I have alerted them against the use of the particular product, which I have purchased online,” the girl said at a conference organised at Malappuram Press Club.

After the complaints of swelling in body parts, random fainting episodes and low blood pressure she went to the doctors. In the lab test findings 1.25% mercury or 12,500 parts per million (ppm) was detected in the cream, according to the hospital. Under India’s Cosmetics Rules, 2020, mercury’s quantity in the finished cosmetic product must not exceed 1 ppm limit other than those intended exclusively for the eyes. The girl was using the cream from last year. The girl is now recovering from the critical condition following the treatment stage.

The Pakistan angle

In an official statement minister Muraleedharan said that a racket of illegal cosmetics and health products are arriving in Keralam through the online routes, particularly which are operating in the Mangaluru-Kasaragod area. There are serious concerns regarding the source, quality and safety of these products. Some products reportedly entering the market through Pakistan do not even carry basic details such as the manufacturer’s name, date of manufacture and expiry date. The department has been directed to identify and take action against the distribution networks involved,” he said.