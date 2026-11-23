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FOLLOWING a 17 years old girl’s admission in a hospital In Kerala after applying a fairness cream containing disturbing levels of Mercury, Kerala’s state health minister K Muraleedharan has ordered a strict action against those responsible. On Sunday November 22, 2026, the minister launched a probe against the sale of illegal beauty products, protein powders and all the social media influencers who are promoting such products to youth.
After the order an inspection drive under Operation Soundarya commenced statewide to capture the fake cosmetic products of more than Rs. 10 lakh. The Drug Controls Department has also confiscated fragrance products containing methanol in excess limit and began to take actions against the products that violate cosmetic safety standards.
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The suppression drive follows the case of a Areekode, Malappuram girl inflicted upon herself a kidney disease, membranous nephropathy after using a cream ‘FTUNE’ after getting enticed by the influencers on Instagram. “I had used the product after a vlogger promoted it. Many of my classmates are using it and I have alerted them against the use of the particular product, which I have purchased online,” the girl said at a conference organised at Malappuram Press Club.
After the complaints of swelling in body parts, random fainting episodes and low blood pressure she went to the doctors. In the lab test findings 1.25% mercury or 12,500 parts per million (ppm) was detected in the cream, according to the hospital. Under India’s Cosmetics Rules, 2020, mercury’s quantity in the finished cosmetic product must not exceed 1 ppm limit other than those intended exclusively for the eyes. The girl was using the cream from last year. The girl is now recovering from the critical condition following the treatment stage.
In an official statement minister Muraleedharan said that a racket of illegal cosmetics and health products are arriving in Keralam through the online routes, particularly which are operating in the Mangaluru-Kasaragod area. There are serious concerns regarding the source, quality and safety of these products. Some products reportedly entering the market through Pakistan do not even carry basic details such as the manufacturer’s name, date of manufacture and expiry date. The department has been directed to identify and take action against the distribution networks involved,” he said.
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Earlier in November, 2026, Madhya Pradesh also began a clampdown on Pakistan-made beauty creams statewide. It inspected its police to investigate their supply connections, even as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a health advisory against the products across the state.
[Rh/GS/RS]
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