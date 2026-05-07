When Love Becomes a POCSO Case

While Kamlesh was in custody, the police filed a chargesheet. When he had first been arrested, the girl had given a statement in his favour before the police. Her family, however, was consistently hostile. They said repeatedly that they would ensure he was punished. By the time the matter reached court, she gave a statement against him, and charges were framed.

After getting bail — roughly 100 days after his arrest — Kamlesh began making repeated court appearances, a routine that would continue for years.

In 2021, when he was 21 and a half years old, the two married. Both wanted to. Their lawyer had also advised that marriage could help the case. They presented the marriage documents before the POCSO court and applied for dismissal. The court refused. The matter then had to go to the Rajasthan High Court.

The financial cost accumulated steadily. Between lawyers' fees and documentation, the family spent five to six lakh rupees. Kamlesh and his mother took a personal bank loan to cover it. They are still repaying it.

The case also cost him his livelihood. At the time of the FIR, he had been working as a security guard at a factory in a nearby village. He lost the job after his arrest. Every subsequent attempt to find work ran into the same wall: companies conducted police verification, found the case on record, and turned him away. He had been in the second year of his BA when the FIR was registered. He had to stop. Until the FIR was quashed, no employment was possible.

"It felt as if the future was at risk," he said. "That life would have to be spent in jail."