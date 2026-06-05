Justice Served Right: Indian Origin Woman Wins Big Over A 23 Year Old Divorce Battle

An ongoing divorce battle found its closing chapter when the court handed Varsha Gohil, an Indian origin woman who has been living in the UK for over 20 years, a clean win over her husband. Varsha was handed over 6.6 million pounds (around 85 crore INR), which seems like a huge deal for Varsha, but there’s more to this story. Back in 2002, when the case began, Varsha filed for divorce from her husband, Bhadresh, over an infidelity suspicion sensed by Varsha. We have seen a lot of cases that revolve around infidelity or such allegations, and at the time, Varsha received around 270,000 pounds (around 3.5 crore INR) and also kept the Peugeot car inherited by the family. But Varsha never settled for it.

And so the things got out of hand for Bhadresh Gohil. Varsha believed that Bhadresh was hiding a reasonable amount of fortune from her. So in 2007, Varsha knocked on the doors of the court again with a hefty amount of evidence against Bhadresh.