Pune Court Grants Custody of 10-Year-Old to Father While Teaching Mother Her 'Pious Duties' Towards Husband

Court Says Mother Is Alienating Father and Son

The judge hearing the case, Family Court Judge Ganesh Ghule, observed that the mother had repeatedly denied the father access to the child despite court orders. The court also said that the environment in the mother's house was not good. It further observed that the child had allegedly written lyrics about death, which indicated emotional distress.

"We cannot ignore that, a child of 10 Yrs old allegedly wrote a lyric about the death," the court said, as quoted by Bar and Bench.

Judge Ghule also observed that the child was being influenced against his father and cautioned that if such remarks continued, the father–son relationship could be permanently damaged. The court further observed that the mother was using the child as a pawn in the marital dispute and warned that her actions could have long-term consequences on the child's emotional well-being.

Judge Ghule Speaks About Duties of Wife and Mother

While delivering the order, Judge Ghule also spoke about the duties of a wife and mother while discussing the marital relationship. He said that the mother had failed to perform what he described as her "pious duties" towards her husband.

“Pious duties of a wife towards her husband, nurturing the home, maintaining the respect, providing emotional support in traditional and religious perspectives, managing the household diligently, communicating with kindness, creating welcoming environment – these appears to be foreign terms to her,” the judge said.

The court also observed that the mother had initiated multiple litigations and, in the process, had forgotten that the petitioner was the father of the child. While she expected financial support from him, there were no signs that she was willing to patch up or repair the marital relationship and instead treated him with hostility.

"Keeping the marriage vows, caring for her husband physically and emotionally, praying for him, and seeking his good in all things is expectation however she treated him as if he and his family is her seven generation enemy thus, in the company of such a women, the future of the Child is not safe," the court added. The court also remarked that she appeared more interested in legal battles than in preserving the family.