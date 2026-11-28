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FORMER CHIEF JUSTICE OF INDIA Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai (B. R. Gavai) has written a three-page letter to President Draupadi Murmu, on November 27, 2026, raising serious concerns over alleged bias in judicial appointments and transfers. The retired jurist flags lack of diversity and representation of marginalized and backward communities in the Collegium shows a “complete disregard” for the principles of merit and inclusivity.
In a strongly worded letter, Gavai flags a “worrying trend” in the Indian judicial system where one particular community is being favoured over others. He maintains that his words shouldn’t be misunderstood as him being opposed to any section of the society, as his “endeavor has always been to strike balance between all the sections.”
“Now there [are] compelling circumstances which support the perception that increasingly recommendations are being made with a focus on appeasing and rewarding a single community,” Gavai wrote in his letter.
B.R. Gavai (born 1960) served as the 52nd Chief Justice of India from May 14 to November 23, 2025, succeeding Sanjiv Khanna. After Gavai’s retirement, the incumbent CJI Surya Kant took over the post on November 24, 2025. In his letter to the President, Gavai doesn’t directly refer to CJI Kant but criticizes the working of the “Collegium” over which the latter presides.
Gavai backed his criticism by citing official data, which highlights the alleged lack of diversity in the higher judiciary.
Referring to a statement made by the Union Law Minister in the parliament in March 2025, the former CJI wrote that of the 715 High Court judges appointed since 2018, only 22 belonged to the Scheduled Castes (SCs), 16 to the Scheduled Tribes (STs), 89 to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and 37 to minority communities. Roughly three out of every four appointments were from the general category, he writes.
Gavai further pointed out that the Law Ministry had informed a parliamentary committee that the figures reflected “inequitable representation of backward and minority communities” in the higher judiciary.
Citing figures for appointments made between January 2021 and January 2026, the former CJI said the share of forward communities was close to 80%. Meanwhile, OBCs, who perhaps constitute 40-50% of India's population, had received less than 14% appointments in the same period.
Gavai acknowledges that the representation of one community over the other is not new but the continuation of the disproportionate representation makes it even more “unforgivable.”
“A community that is under 5 percent of the country's population has had over 40 percent representation in the Supreme Court, which has risen manifold in the recent past,” the 52nd CJI wrote.
He also highlighted the absence of caste-related data for Supreme Court appointments, arguing that the lack of such records was itself part of the problem.
The former CJI referred to Political Science Professor George Gadbois's (1936-2017) study of the Supreme Court's first four decades, which found that a community comprising approximately one-nineteenth of India's population held more than a third of all Supreme Court judgeships between 1950 and 1989.
“Seventy-five years into the Republic, the profile of the Court has barely moved. Each of us bears some share of that failure, and I say so plainly,” Gavai writes.
Apart from the alleged lack of diversity in judicial appointments, Gavai also cited specific instances involving the transfer of Chief Justices of High Courts.
Without naming the judges concerned, he alleged that a Chief Justice who had previously been transferred from one High Court to a smaller High Court and subsequently to one of the smallest High Courts in the country was now being recommended for transfer to a prominent High Court.
He was making a reference to the Tripura High Court Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, who has been recommended for transfer to Karnataka High Court as its Chief Justice. MS Rao, who is the son of former Supreme Court Justice M Jagannadha Rao, has served as Chief Justice of three high courts — Himachal Pradesh HC (May 30, 2023 - September 24, 2024), Jharkhand HC (September 24, 2024 - July 21, 2025) and Tripura HC (July 22, 2025 - present).
His 2025 transfer to Tripura High Court was under former CJI B.R. Gavai. Rao’s latest appointment as the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court will mark the fourth HC under his helm — extremely rare distinction as only one Justice Mohammad Rafiq (born 1960, retd. 2022), has served as Chief Justice of four different HCs.
While Gavai doesn’t mention Rao by his name, he claimed that the recommendation was made because of the judge's community affiliation, while another meritorious and hardworking Chief Justice was being transferred to a smaller High Court to make way for him. He was referring to the incumbent Chief Justice of Karnataka HC Vibhu Bakhru, who has been transferred to Jharkhand HC, though he doesn’t take the names of either Justices or the High Courts.
“It is not only demoralizing for such a meritorious Chief Justice but also has a chilling effect on all hard-working judges including persons belonging to marginalized sections of the society,” Gavai wrote in his address to the President.
He said he had deliberately highlighted the instance because he was part of the Collegium that recommended the first judge's (Rao’s) initial transfer and headed it when the subsequent transfer was recommended.
Gavai also said he had headed the Collegium that unanimously recommended the second Chief Justice's (Bakhru’s) appointment to a prestigious High Court, taking his merit into consideration.
Questioning the latest recommendation, he asked how a judge who had been transferred multiple times on what he described as punitive considerations was now being recommended as the Chief Justice of a much bigger and prominent High Court.
However, Gavai said he would refrain from disclosing the reasons behind the earlier decisions, citing propriety and judicial discipline.
Concluding his letter, Gavai invoked Article 124(2) of the Constitution, which deals with the appointment of Supreme Court judges by the President.
He acknowledged that judicial interpretations over the years have made the Collegium recommendations decisive in the appointment process. However, Gavai argues, “It has not made the collegium unaccountable, nor it has relieved your high office of the President of the Republic of India of its duty to preserve, protect and defend the constitution,” he wrote.
The former CJI regards the executive as an “equal stakeholder” in the appointment and transfer of judges to the courts. He said Parliament and the executive had repeatedly urged the Supreme Court and various High Court Collegiums to consider candidates from marginalized communities in order to restore a balance in representation. Thus, he calls it a shared constitutional responsibility, urging the President to acknowledge the concerns and intervene as she deemed appropriate.
[Rh/HP]
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