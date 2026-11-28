He was making a reference to the Tripura High Court Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, who has been recommended for transfer to Karnataka High Court as its Chief Justice. MS Rao, who is the son of former Supreme Court Justice M Jagannadha Rao, has served as Chief Justice of three high courts — Himachal Pradesh HC (May 30, 2023 - September 24, 2024), Jharkhand HC (September 24, 2024 - July 21, 2025) and Tripura HC (July 22, 2025 - present).

His 2025 transfer to Tripura High Court was under former CJI B.R. Gavai. Rao’s latest appointment as the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court will mark the fourth HC under his helm — extremely rare distinction as only one Justice Mohammad Rafiq (born 1960, retd. 2022), has served as Chief Justice of four different HCs.

While Gavai doesn’t mention Rao by his name, he claimed that the recommendation was made because of the judge's community affiliation, while another meritorious and hardworking Chief Justice was being transferred to a smaller High Court to make way for him. He was referring to the incumbent Chief Justice of Karnataka HC Vibhu Bakhru, who has been transferred to Jharkhand HC, though he doesn’t take the names of either Justices or the High Courts.

“It is not only demoralizing for such a meritorious Chief Justice but also has a chilling effect on all hard-working judges including persons belonging to marginalized sections of the society,” Gavai wrote in his address to the President.

He said he had deliberately highlighted the instance because he was part of the Collegium that recommended the first judge's (Rao’s) initial transfer and headed it when the subsequent transfer was recommended.

Gavai also said he had headed the Collegium that unanimously recommended the second Chief Justice's (Bakhru’s) appointment to a prestigious High Court, taking his merit into consideration.

Questioning the latest recommendation, he asked how a judge who had been transferred multiple times on what he described as punitive considerations was now being recommended as the Chief Justice of a much bigger and prominent High Court.

However, Gavai said he would refrain from disclosing the reasons behind the earlier decisions, citing propriety and judicial discipline.