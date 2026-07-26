Women Allege “Leg Hair Harassment” as Tokyo Men Wear Shorts Exposing Their “Hairy Legs” To Work Amid Rising Heat

NO ONE REMAINS UNTOUCHED by the impact of climate change. As global temperature rises, humans have to devise new ways to ward off the heat. People in Paris are taking dips in rivers to cool themselves down, while Delhi citizens are blasting air conditioners at full speed. Meanwhile, in Tokyo, Japan, the government is suggesting that people ditch their uptight corporate attire of formal suits for something far more comfortable — shorts. However, it seems that women of Tokyo have taken offense to this new suggestion as they feel uncomfortable seeing their male colleagues “hairy legs” exposed in shorts. Some are even alleging that seeing men wear shorts is a form of “leg hair harassment.”

An “excessive heat warning” has been issued in Tokyo, after temperature soared to around 40 degree celsius with high humidity in the city. Corporate workers are impacted more by heat seemingly, as traditional corporate rules and the rigid expectations of a Japanese “salaryman,” dictate that they wear dark suits as office attire. In response, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has advised workers to ditch their suit and tie and opt for more casual attire like t-shirts, trainers, and shorts. This new suggestion is part of the government’s “Tokyo Cool Biz” initiative that aims to save energy.

See also: Too Hot, Too Humid: Why The Sustained Heatwave In India and Pakistan is so Dangerous

Why Some Women Call It "Leg Hair Harassment"

The new policy, however, has sparked mixed reactions and ignited a debate in Japan, not only about what people should wear to work, but also about gender expectations, workplace fairness, and body image. While some employees have welcomed greater flexibility, others argue that the changes have exposed unequal standards for men and women.

Women allege that seeing their male colleague wear tight shorts to work makes them feel uneasy. They have even coined the term “sunehara”, referring to the discomfort of being forced to see their colleague's leg hair, also called “leg hair harassment” by local media outlets. As per media reports by the BBC and New York Times (NYT), women allege that the policy is discriminatory towards them as social expectations dictate women to cover up more and are expected to spend money on hair removal.