Women Allege “Leg Hair Harassment” as Tokyo Men Wear Shorts Exposing Their “Hairy Legs” To Work Amid Rising Heat

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NO ONE REMAINS UNTOUCHED by the impact of climate change. As global temperature rises, humans have to devise new ways to ward off the heat. People in Paris are taking dips in rivers to cool themselves down, while Delhi citizens are blasting air conditioners at full speed. Meanwhile, in Tokyo, Japan, the government is suggesting that people ditch their uptight corporate attire of formal suits for something far more comfortable — shorts. However, it seems that women of Tokyo have taken offense to this new suggestion as they feel uncomfortable seeing their male colleagues “hairy legs” exposed in shorts. Some are even alleging that seeing men wear shorts is a form of “leg hair harassment.”
An “excessive heat warning” has been issued in Tokyo, after temperature soared to around 40 degree celsius with high humidity in the city. Corporate workers are impacted more by heat seemingly, as traditional corporate rules and the rigid expectations of a Japanese “salaryman,” dictate that they wear dark suits as office attire. In response, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has advised workers to ditch their suit and tie and opt for more casual attire like t-shirts, trainers, and shorts. This new suggestion is part of the government’s “Tokyo Cool Biz” initiative that aims to save energy.
See also: Too Hot, Too Humid: Why The Sustained Heatwave In India and Pakistan is so Dangerous
The new policy, however, has sparked mixed reactions and ignited a debate in Japan, not only about what people should wear to work, but also about gender expectations, workplace fairness, and body image. While some employees have welcomed greater flexibility, others argue that the changes have exposed unequal standards for men and women.
Women allege that seeing their male colleague wear tight shorts to work makes them feel uneasy. They have even coined the term “sunehara”, referring to the discomfort of being forced to see their colleague's leg hair, also called “leg hair harassment” by local media outlets. As per media reports by the BBC and New York Times (NYT), women allege that the policy is discriminatory towards them as social expectations dictate women to cover up more and are expected to spend money on hair removal.
Speaking to NYT, 23-year-old Tokyo government employee Ruai Sajiki remarked that seeing bare legs in a professional environment could be unsettling for women. Atsuko Tamada, a French literature professor at Chubu University in Japan, argued to the news outlet that if men are being encouraged to dress down and bare their legs, they should also be expected to shave them.
“I just don’t think hairy legs look very neat,” Sachie Koike, a 52-year-old realtor, told news agency AFP.
Men too, are somewhat uncomfortable about wearing shorts to work, and are seeking hair removal treatments so their attire is more “socially acceptable.” Dr Akifumi Funatsu, director of Gorilla Clinic, says that several clients are coming into his clinic for the matter of “social etiquette when wearing shorts.” Dr Funatsu remarked men are seeking laser hair removal so as not to offend those around them with their body hair.
See also: Japan’s Turning Point For LGBTQ+ Rights
In April 2026, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike introduced “Tokyo Cool Biz”, an environmental and office initiative designed to reduce energy consumption and help workers cope with extreme summer heat. This update by Governor Koike expands upon Japan's nationwide “Cool Biz” program that dates back to 2005. The “Cool Biz” initiative aimed to reduce electricity consumption in the country by reducing the standard temperature of air conditioners in offices. Liberal dress codes for government employees, which later extended to private employees as well, was also introduced.
Tokyo Governor Koike introduced a major upgrade, the “Tokyo Cool Biz” that permits metropolitan government staff to wear shorts, T-shirts, and sneakers to the office.
(Edited by Ritik Singh)
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