From social media covers to the stage in United States: Who is Darshan Magdum, the 22-year-old from India rocking the music scene globally

INDIAN SINGER DARSHAN MAGDUM, aged 22, has achieved a major feat, by making an unconventional journey from a small village in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra to the American music scene. He has become a member of the US-based boy band "Boy Throb," and is set to go around the United States performing for the next few months.

His journey has been a testament to his perseverance and determination marked by a prolonged visa battle, and finally staging first live performance with the band in October 2026.

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For someone, who grew up in the Dundage village in Kolhapur, it was his journey through social media and the craze for his song covers that got him the opportunity to join the American boy band. However, it was his struggle to secure an US visa — for which the boy band campaigned actively — that gathered the attention of people across the world, culminating into his performance with his bandmates in New Jersey.

Early life and his relation to music

Darshan Magdum was born and raised in Dundage village in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district. According to The Indian Express, both his parents are teachers. His father, B M Magdum, teaches at a high school, while his mother, Rajeshree Magdum, teaches students from Classes 1 to 4. His elder brother, Omkar Magdum, works for a private firm.