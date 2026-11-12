Mumbai woman loses left arm after being pushed off Naigaon Railway Station platform for confronting man over ‘bad touch’

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A 20-YEAR-OLD woman was pushed off a platform at Naigaon railway station in Mumbai after she allegedly confronted a man who molested her. The police said on Thursday, November 12, 2026, that the woman lost her left arm after being pushed off the platform by the man. NDTV reported that the woman also said she had received 16 stitches on her head while resisting the man's “bad touch.”
Following the incident, the woman filed a police complaint against the man, stating that despite her resistance, he continued to touch her inappropriately before pushing her off the platform. The incident took place on November 4, 2026, and the accused was arrested by the police on November 9, 2026. The accused has been identified as Jitendra Hirmukhe, a 53-year-old resident of Naigaon East.
The young woman was travelling from Borivali to Virar on November 4, 2026, when a fellow passenger on the train allegedly started touching her inappropriately. The woman said she confronted the 53-year-old man and asked him to stop, but he continued. She then got down at Naigaon station and tried to dismiss him, but the man followed her. She further said that he continued to harass her, and in anger, she threw a slipper at him.
The situation escalated, leading to an altercation. Passengers tried to intervene, but the man also threw his slipper at the woman. The dispute intensified, and the man pushed her off the platform. Her hand got caught between two coaches. As she was attempting to get up, the train began to move, and her left arm got caught in the wheel. She sustained severe injuries and lost her left arm near the elbow in the incident.
The accused allegedly took advantage of the commotion and fled the scene, while some passengers and railway personnel helped rescue the woman. She was then rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. The police began investigating the case and arrested the accused on November 9, 2026, after examining CCTV footage. The Hindu reported that a case was registered under Sections 117(2), 74 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.
While speaking to NDTV from her hospital bed, the woman said, “I want justice. My entire life has been ruined. I was the one who took care of everything – my entire household, everything. I cannot do anything with just one arm. I have 16 stitches on my head. I want justice. Please pray for my recovery. And he must be punished.”
The woman's family, however, has expressed doubts about the investigation into the case, highlighting that Section 109 (attempt to murder) was missing from the complaint against the accused. The police, however, said that relevant sections would be added soon.
A video of the incident was shared on social media, showing the woman speaking about her ordeal and describing what happened to her. The video has since gone viral across social media platforms.
[Rh/VP/HP]
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