Mumbai woman loses left arm after being pushed off Naigaon Railway Station platform for confronting man over ‘bad touch’

Woman confronts man over molestation at Naigaon Railway Station

The young woman was travelling from Borivali to Virar on November 4, 2026, when a fellow passenger on the train allegedly started touching her inappropriately. The woman said she confronted the 53-year-old man and asked him to stop, but he continued. She then got down at Naigaon station and tried to dismiss him, but the man followed her. She further said that he continued to harass her, and in anger, she threw a slipper at him.

The situation escalated, leading to an altercation. Passengers tried to intervene, but the man also threw his slipper at the woman. The dispute intensified, and the man pushed her off the platform. Her hand got caught between two coaches. As she was attempting to get up, the train began to move, and her left arm got caught in the wheel. She sustained severe injuries and lost her left arm near the elbow in the incident.

The accused allegedly took advantage of the commotion and fled the scene, while some passengers and railway personnel helped rescue the woman. She was then rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. The police began investigating the case and arrested the accused on November 9, 2026, after examining CCTV footage. The Hindu reported that a case was registered under Sections 117(2), 74 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.