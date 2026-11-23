PUNJABI SINGER DILJIT DOSANJH pointed out “double standards” of the authorities after a ban on his songs was imposed. He was set to perform, as part of his Aura India Tour, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, November 21, 2026 when Ahmedabad's District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) requested restrictions on a few of his songs from being played at the concert.

Mentioning British rock band Coldplay’s concert, held at the same venue in 2025, given free hand from such restrictions, the popular singer-actor said, "Last year, when the entire band came here and Coldplay performed, I decided that day that I wanted to perform here. But let me tell you something. When Coldplay sings, 'I'm feeling drunk and high', nobody has a problem. I like that song. When Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue," according to the PTI.