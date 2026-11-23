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PUNJABI SINGER DILJIT DOSANJH pointed out “double standards” of the authorities after a ban on his songs was imposed. He was set to perform, as part of his Aura India Tour, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, November 21, 2026 when Ahmedabad's District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) requested restrictions on a few of his songs from being played at the concert.
Mentioning British rock band Coldplay’s concert, held at the same venue in 2025, given free hand from such restrictions, the popular singer-actor said, "Last year, when the entire band came here and Coldplay performed, I decided that day that I wanted to perform here. But let me tell you something. When Coldplay sings, 'I'm feeling drunk and high', nobody has a problem. I like that song. When Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue," according to the PTI.
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Including himself among other Indian artists, Diljit said that foreign artists are given free authority to perform while Indian artists face the restrictions. "When Diljit does it, there is a problem. Why these double standards? If an artist from abroad comes and sings, nobody has a problem. But people have a problem with Diljit," he said.
In the video posted on his Instagram account, he showed pride upon getting a chance to perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium which, he said, is the world's biggest stadium. He thanked the audience for making his wish of performing at the stadium come true.
He said that he decided to do his own show in the future at Narendra Modi Stadium the moment he saw Coldplay performing here. He later added that when they were singing “ I’m feeling drunk and high,” (“Hymn for the weekend" song) nobody had any problem with that. But now when he is performing , everyone starts to have problems.
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He then said that he isn’t an outsider but born in India and every team member of his music team is also an Indian and they all travel together. Although Diljit said that he doesn’t have any problem with the restrictions being imposed upon him.
Diljit Dosanjh's performance on Saturday in Ahmedabad was part of his Aura India Tour which began in Delhi on October 30, 2026. He is set to perform on November 27 in Mumbai then in Bengaluru on November 29, In Lucknow on December 5.
The tour also includes venues in cities like Chandigarh on December 12 and in Kolkata on December 19.
[Rh/GS]
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