“Sabse Jyada Porn Neta Dekhte Hain”: Pappu Yadav’s Explosive Remark in Parliament During Women’s Reservation and Delimitation Debate

Pappu Yadav sparked controversy with sharp remarks questioning the moral credibility of politicians on women’s issues.
His speech, highlighting allegations against MPs and systemic issues, went viral and triggered widespread debate
The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed in Lok Sabha after not securing the required two-thirds majority.
On Friday, April 17, 2026, the second day of a three-day special session of Parliament (April 16–18) was underway. The session had been called to discuss three major Bills aimed at introducing 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, and redrawing constituency boundaries based on population data.
The three Bills included the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill. As debates continued, several leaders shared their views on the potential impact of these proposals, discussing both their benefits and concerns. However, the discussion took a dramatic turn when Pappu Yadav, an independent MP from Purnia, Bihar, addressed the House.
During his speech, Pappu Yadav made remarks that shocked many members. He said that people in Parliament have no moral right to speak about women’s reservation, launching a sharp attack on the political class and questioning its credibility and intent. He cited figures, alleging that 755 Members of Parliament have faced accusations of sexual harassment, with 155 of them having been chargesheeted, pointing to what he described as deep hypocrisy within the system.
He stated, “If anyone is number one in India when it comes to sexual harassment cases, the first name is of politicians, followed by the babas, and then the officials,” adding, “We are all naked in the bath,” to underline his point. He questioned how, despite such allegations, lawmakers could speak about women’s rights and justice.
Yadav further stirred controversy by claiming that politicians are among the biggest consumers of pornographic content on Google. He also highlighted that in sectors like cinema, media, and others, nearly 80% of sexual harassment cases go unreported, suggesting a much larger underlying issue.
He went on to question the government’s intent behind introducing these Bills, asking why such an important matter was brought in through a sudden three-day special session without consultation with expert committees or state governments. He also criticized those who, according to him, had not supported social justice in the past but were now discussing women’s rights in Parliament. Clips of his speech were widely shared on social media, sparking strong reactions.
Later on April 17, 2026, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill was put to vote in the Lok Sabha but failed to secure the required two-thirds majority needed for a constitutional amendment. The Bill received 278 votes in favour, which was not enough, leading to its defeat and eventual withdrawal.
[VP]
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