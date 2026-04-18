“Sabse Jyada Porn Neta Dekhte Hain”: Pappu Yadav’s Explosive Remark in Parliament During Women’s Reservation and Delimitation Debate

During his speech, Pappu Yadav made remarks that shocked many members. He said that people in Parliament have no moral right to speak about women’s reservation, launching a sharp attack on the political class and questioning its credibility and intent. He cited figures, alleging that 755 Members of Parliament have faced accusations of sexual harassment, with 155 of them having been chargesheeted, pointing to what he described as deep hypocrisy within the system.

He stated, “If anyone is number one in India when it comes to sexual harassment cases, the first name is of politicians, followed by the babas, and then the officials,” adding, “We are all naked in the bath,” to underline his point. He questioned how, despite such allegations, lawmakers could speak about women’s rights and justice.

Yadav further stirred controversy by claiming that politicians are among the biggest consumers of pornographic content on Google. He also highlighted that in sectors like cinema, media, and others, nearly 80% of sexual harassment cases go unreported, suggesting a much larger underlying issue.