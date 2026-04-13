The Bofors Scandal: How V. P. Singh’s Resignation Shattered Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s ‘Mr Clean’ Image

In April 1987, a major political turning point unfolded in India during the tenure of Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Just a few months earlier, in January 1987, he had appointed Vishwanath Pratap Singh, popularly known as V. P. Singh, as the Defence Minister. However, this decision soon proved to be politically costly.

As Defence Minister, V. P. Singh remained firm on his anti-corruption stance. Even while being part of Rajiv Gandhi’s cabinet, he was not hesitant to question his own government. During his short tenure from January 24 to April 12, 1987, Singh raised serious concerns over alleged corruption in defence deals and even cast doubts that indirectly put the Prime Minister under scrutiny.

In a dramatic move, Singh resigned from the cabinet after initiating investigations into controversial defence deals. His resignation triggered a political crisis within the Congress party and dealt a severe blow to Rajiv Gandhi’s carefully cultivated “Mr. Clean” image. What began as an internal inquiry quickly escalated into a national controversy, raising questions about transparency and accountability at the highest levels of government. Public outrage grew, eventually reflecting in the 1989 general elections, where Congress lost power and V. P. Singh rose to become Prime Minister.