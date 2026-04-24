BJP’s Long Allegations on Congress–George Soros Links Backfire as Hardeep Singh Puri’s Daughter’s Firm Managed $200 Million from Soros Fund Management

A hedge fund co-founded by Himayani Puri received about $200 million from Soros Fund Management between 2010 and 2012.
The revelation has put the BJP under scrutiny, given its strong criticism of George Soros and alleged links with opposition parties.
There is no evidence connecting Hardeep Singh Puri’s 2009 meeting with Soros to the investment decision; experts say such deals are common in finance.
A new controversy involving George Soros has emerged in India, once again heating up political debate. For years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress party of having links with Soros and has often described him as a foreign figure trying to influence Indian politics. However, recent revelations have shifted attention back toward the ruling party itself.
Reports suggest that Himayani Puri, daughter of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, co-founded a hedge fund called Realm Partners in 2009 along with two former Lehman Brothers employees, Robert Millard and Anthony Stone. The fund was set up in Delaware and the Cayman Islands, which is common in the finance world due to tax advantages and privacy benefits.
In the investment world, large firms like Soros Fund Management often do not manage all their money directly. Instead, they allocate portions of their funds to smaller, specialised firms to invest on their behalf. These firms are trusted to make financial decisions and grow the investments, and being selected for such a role indicates strong credibility.
Realm Partners was a private investment fund meant only for wealthy investors, not the general public. It raised over $441 million and, at its peak, managed assets worth more than $600 million. Most of its capital was raised between 2009 and 2011, and the fund continued operating until 2015.
According to an investigation by Newslaundry based on filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Soros’s firm selected Realm Partners as one of the companies to manage part of its portfolio between 2010 and 2012. A spokesperson confirmed that around $200 million was allocated to Realm Partners during this period, which was later withdrawn in 2012.
The timeline has drawn attention. Hardeep Singh Puri has stated that he met George Soros only once, at a dinner in 2009. A few months after that, Soros’s firm chose his daughter’s company to manage part of its funds. However, there is no evidence to suggest that these two events are connected.
The developments have raised political questions, especially because the BJP has strongly criticised Soros in recent years. The party has repeatedly alleged that Soros is attempting to create instability in India by funding various organisations and has linked such efforts to the Congress party. During the 2026 Budget Session, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attempted to raise this issue in the Lok Sabha, but he was not allowed to complete his statement.
George Soros was born in Hungary in 1930 and later moved to London, where he studied at the London School of Economics. He was influenced by philosopher Karl Popper and went on to establish the Open Society Foundations. Over the years, he has become a prominent global investor and philanthropist.
In India, Soros has often been at the centre of political controversy. Government agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, have investigated funding linked to his organisations, alleging that money was routed into the country through various channels, including NGOs. Critics claim such funding may influence public opinion, while supporters argue that these are legitimate philanthropic and financial activities.
While there is no evidence of wrongdoing in the business relationship, the issue has gained political traction due to the BJP’s strong stance against George Soros in the past.
According to Newslaundry, one of the co-founders of Realm Partners, Robert Millard, had some professional links with Jeffrey Epstein in the past. Both were members of the Council on Foreign Relations for a few years. Epstein had also visited MIT multiple times and made donations during the period when Millard was serving as chairman of MIT’s board.
Separately, Hardeep Singh Puri—the father of Himayani Puri—has also been linked to Epstein, according to documents released by the US Department of Justice. Puri served as India’s ambassador to the United Nations and later worked at a think tank in New York. During that time, he had contact with Epstein, who had already been convicted of sex-related offences.
Emails released by the US Department of Justice show that Puri and Epstein exchanged multiple messages between 2014 and 2017. Epstein introduced Puri to influential individuals, arranged meetings, and hosted him at his residence. Puri also praised Epstein in emails and sought his assistance in organising meetings and visits.
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