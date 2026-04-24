BJP’s Long Allegations on Congress–George Soros Links Backfire as Hardeep Singh Puri’s Daughter’s Firm Managed $200 Million from Soros Fund Management

Realm Partners was a private investment fund meant only for wealthy investors, not the general public. It raised over $441 million and, at its peak, managed assets worth more than $600 million. Most of its capital was raised between 2009 and 2011, and the fund continued operating until 2015.

According to an investigation by Newslaundry based on filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Soros’s firm selected Realm Partners as one of the companies to manage part of its portfolio between 2010 and 2012. A spokesperson confirmed that around $200 million was allocated to Realm Partners during this period, which was later withdrawn in 2012.

The timeline has drawn attention. Hardeep Singh Puri has stated that he met George Soros only once, at a dinner in 2009. A few months after that, Soros’s firm chose his daughter’s company to manage part of its funds. However, there is no evidence to suggest that these two events are connected.

The developments have raised political questions, especially because the BJP has strongly criticised Soros in recent years. The party has repeatedly alleged that Soros is attempting to create instability in India by funding various organisations and has linked such efforts to the Congress party. During the 2026 Budget Session, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attempted to raise this issue in the Lok Sabha, but he was not allowed to complete his statement.

Who is George Soros?

George Soros was born in Hungary in 1930 and later moved to London, where he studied at the London School of Economics. He was influenced by philosopher Karl Popper and went on to establish the Open Society Foundations. Over the years, he has become a prominent global investor and philanthropist.