In Rajasthan’s Badopal, a Wetland Created by Floods Divides a Village

Hanumangarh, Rajasthan: “We have no quarrel with the birds,” said Khiraj Sihag, 60, a resident of Badopal in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district, where nearly six decades ago floodwater from the seasonal Ghaggar river was diverted into low-lying land, creating 18 large water bodies. The water bodies now support fish, aquatic vegetation, and resident and migratory birds.

“But if you want to keep the birds, you need water too. We don't want Ghaggar's water, nor do we want to see the birds,” he told 101Reporters.

For Sihag, the water means sem, or waterlogging. He and his four brothers own about 100 bighas of khatedari land in Badopal, much of which, he said, lay under several feet of water for almost 30 years after water accumulated in the low-lying areas and raised the groundwater level. The water has since receded, but he said about half their land is affected again when excess water from the Ghaggar reaches the area.

His wariness now has a new focus. In 2024, the Rajasthan Forest Department began the process of marking 2,062.255 hectares of Irrigation Department land in Badopal Barani as “deemed forest”, in line with the Supreme Court’s directions. The term covers land treated as forest under forest-conservation law even if it was never formally notified as forest, and the status can restrict non-forest use. According to the Forest Department, the proposed area includes the same low-lying depressions where Ghaggar water accumulates and birds arrive. The Irrigation Department has objected in writing, saying the status could hinder flood-control work.