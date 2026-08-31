Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Becomes The First Indian Champion of The Grand Chess Tour 2026

Key Points:
Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu wins the Grand Chess Tour making him the First-Indian to do so.
The contest came to top four players who maintained their position since the beginning of the season, but only Praggnanandhaa remained on top.
Praggnanandhaa had the best run of his career this year after winning the Grand Chess Tour 2026
SAINT LOUIS CHESS CLUB in Missouri, US organized the Grand Chess Tour 2026 on Thursday, August 27, 2026. India’s grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu emerged as the winner of the tour, making him the first-ever Indian to win the tour in history. The 21-year-old managed to defeat Fabiano Caruana by 15-13 in the finals. Praggnanandhaa collected $200,000 for the title in finals and $404,354 across this year’s season.
Fabiano Caruana finished as the runner-up, while Wesley So took the third place after defeating Vincent Keymer 18-12. Both of the players will line-up against Praggnandhaa and Caruana in next year’s tour.
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The Grand Chess Tour finals narrowed down to the top four players. From the beginning of the season, Praggnanandhaa stayed on top, Wesley So at second, Caruana at third and Keymer at fourth. Every single match had the same format, there were two classical games worth 6 points for a win, two rapid games of 4 points and four blitz games of 2 points. Every scheduled game was even after a match was already decided.
In the semifinal, Pragnanandhaa beat Keymer and closed the chapter before the blitz game even began. But Caruana pulled off a tiebreak blitz game for the victory over So. He won two out of four blitz games that gave him an edge over So after he drew both of his classical games. Pragnanandhaa’s win didn’t come off that easily. During the finals, Caruana won the first classical game with the white pieces. In the second, Pragnanandhaa was close to winning but was forced to settle down for a draw. The gap was huge for now, Caruana’s extra points from the classical win took him ahead of Praggnanandhaa and the score was left at 3-9.
Caruana was in cruise control after his two classical game wins. Now it was time for the rapid game, Praggnanandhaa managed to win both the rapid games, and gained 8 points to close to gain control on the scoreline. The turnaround allowed the entire match to be reset for a blitz game. The blitz drew on the first but Caruana won the second game. The pressure was on Praggnanandhaa, he won the third game with white pieces and now the final two rounds needed a draw for him to clinch the title. Praggnanandhaa forced to draw using the perpetual check and won the Tour at last.
The total prize for the Grand Chess Tour Finals was $450,000. The top three finishers: Praggnanandhaa, Caruana, and So qualified automatically for the 2027 Grand Chess Tour.
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Praggnanandhaa was already ranked first before arriving at the finals after he finished first in all five-events during the season. He was regarded as the most consistent player coming to the tour. The 21-year-old won his Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz title in early August. He progressed further to the Sinquefield Cup and finished together with Wesley So after losing to him on an armageddon tiebreak.
During the initial period of the tour, Hans Niemann won the opening event in Poland as a wildcard. In Bucharest, Vincent Keymer won his first classical title. But the story was written for Praggnandhaa separately. There were many potential players who could’ve won the first Grand Chess Tour, names like the reigning World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Vidit Gujrathi or Arjun Erigaisi but only Praggnanandhaa came on top.
Praggnanandhaa made history by winning the tour’s eleventh edition of the year and became the first-ever Indian winner. He already had a stellar finish in 2026 Norway Chess, winning four consecutive classical games to win the title. He won over Magnus Carlsen, Gukesh Dommaraju and Alireza Firouzja on his way to the title. He eyes on the upcoming 46th Chess Olympiad on September 15 in Samarkand. Praggnanandhaa won a FIDE Circuit title, ran to the 2026 Candidates and now he adds a Grand Chess Tour crown to his collection to make this year his best one yet.
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