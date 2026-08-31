Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Becomes The First Indian Champion of The Grand Chess Tour 2026

In the semifinal, Pragnanandhaa beat Keymer and closed the chapter before the blitz game even began. But Caruana pulled off a tiebreak blitz game for the victory over So. He won two out of four blitz games that gave him an edge over So after he drew both of his classical games. Pragnanandhaa’s win didn’t come off that easily. During the finals, Caruana won the first classical game with the white pieces. In the second, Pragnanandhaa was close to winning but was forced to settle down for a draw. The gap was huge for now, Caruana’s extra points from the classical win took him ahead of Praggnanandhaa and the score was left at 3-9.

Caruana was in cruise control after his two classical game wins. Now it was time for the rapid game, Praggnanandhaa managed to win both the rapid games, and gained 8 points to close to gain control on the scoreline. The turnaround allowed the entire match to be reset for a blitz game. The blitz drew on the first but Caruana won the second game. The pressure was on Praggnanandhaa, he won the third game with white pieces and now the final two rounds needed a draw for him to clinch the title. Praggnanandhaa forced to draw using the perpetual check and won the Tour at last.

The total prize for the Grand Chess Tour Finals was $450,000. The top three finishers: Praggnanandhaa, Caruana, and So qualified automatically for the 2027 Grand Chess Tour.

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Praggnanandhaa’s Road to Becoming the Champion

Praggnanandhaa was already ranked first before arriving at the finals after he finished first in all five-events during the season. He was regarded as the most consistent player coming to the tour. The 21-year-old won his Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz title in early August. He progressed further to the Sinquefield Cup and finished together with Wesley So after losing to him on an armageddon tiebreak.