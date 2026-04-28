Tamil Nadu's Highest-Ever Turnout at 85% Hides Decline in Actual Voter Participation

This effect is particularly visible in Chennai. Initial data showed a turnout of 83.7% across the city’s 16 constituencies. Following re-verification and the addition of postal ballots, the figure was revised upward to 86.2%, with total votes rising to 24.41 lakh. Postal ballots alone accounted for 20,189 votes, including those cast by elderly voters, essential service workers, and election personnel.

However, Chennai recorded 23,69,493 voters in 2026, which is 47,322 fewer than the 24,16,815 who voted in 2021. This continues a longer-term trend, with absolute voter participation declining over successive election cycles despite rising turnout percentages.

The paradox is explained by the shrinking voter base. Chennai’s electorate was reduced sharply from around 40 lakh in 2021 to about 28.3 lakh in 2026. This smaller denominator inflates the turnout percentage even when the number of people voting does not increase proportionately.

Across constituencies, the pattern is uneven. Some areas registered gains in voter participation, while others saw declines. In Chennai, Kolathur recorded a significant increase in votes, followed by Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Velachery. In contrast, constituencies such as RK Nagar and Villivakkam saw notable drops in voter numbers.

Statewide, Karur district recorded the highest polling percentage at 92.65%, well above the state average, while Veerapandi constituency in Salem district followed closely. Several districts, including Dharmapuri, The Nilgiris and Tirunelveli, reported slight declines in turnout.

Despite these variations, the broader trend remains consistent. The growth in votes polled has slowed over time, with the 2026 election recording the lowest increase in voter numbers in more than a decade.

Officials attributed part of Chennai’s improved turnout percentage to awareness campaigns under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme. “With more effort, we could have touched 90%, though factors like migration and urban apathy make exceeding that mark difficult in cities,” a poll official said.

High turnout is generally viewed as a sign of strong political mobilisation or anti-incumbency. However, when the size of the electorate changes substantially, such conclusions become less reliable.