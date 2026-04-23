Will First-Time Voters and Their ‘Muthal Vakku’ Play a Decisive Role in the Tamil Nadu Election 2026? What do they think?

Hours into the Tamil Nadu election polling, as of 1 pm, the state has recorded a voter turnout of 56.81%. With around 4,023 candidates in the fray, this year’s Assembly election has seen some of the most well-known and popular faces contesting to form the government. From incumbent M.K. Stalin’s DMK to Vijay’s TVK, the campaigns of their respective parties have been the talk of the state over the last couple of months.

Polling day will decide the future of Tamil Nadu as more than 5.7 crore voters head to exercise their democratic right on April 23, 2026. The Election Commission had earlier announced that youth and first-time voters will play a vital role in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026.

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With their share standing at 20.7%, young voters are expected to be crucial in deciding who will form the next government in the state. Will Stalin’s DMK secure a second term, or will the opposition AIADMK regain power?

Polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. Several first-time voters across the state stepped out to cast their ballots, expressing what they expect from the next government.

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: First-time voters step out in large numbers, highlighting accountability and development

One voter from Dindigul told IANS that they were voting for the first time and described the right as a fundamental duty. ‘I study in Coimbatore. I came back to my hometown specifically to cast my vote for the first time,’ the voter said. They further urged others to exercise their franchise and vote for the state’s prosperous future.

Another young voter, who lives in Mumbai, also returned home to cast their ‘muthal vakku’ (first vote). The voter emphasised that their choice should be based on responsible leadership and the development of the state. They said, ‘It’s a satisfying moment to make the right choice. It’s also a responsibility, and I urge everyone to take part.’ The voter added that this is the right time to make the right choice for Tamil Nadu so that people can elect a deserving candidate.

Young voters in Tamil Nadu expect accountability from their elected representatives. They are not seeking an entirely new system, but one that better meets their needs.

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While participation in the voting process remains a priority, several initiatives have also been introduced to boost youth turnout. In regions like Dharmapuri, humanoid and dog-like robots were used to welcome voters. These robots carried flowers, sweets, and certificates during the polling process. The district recorded voter participation exceeding 12.5 lakh.

Polling day also drew widespread attention as several prominent personalities cast their votes and urged others to do the same. Figures such as Dhanush, Karthi, superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan, Khushbu Sundar, TVK chief Vijay, and DMK’s M.K. Stalin along with his family, voted early in the morning. With voter turnout set to play a decisive role, the fate of the state will be decided on May 4, 2026.

With inputs from IANS

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