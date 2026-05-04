Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: As TVK falls Short of the Majority Mark, All Eyes on Vijay’s Next Move

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as a wildcard in Tamil Nadu’s assembly election 2026, as the political party helmed by actor-turned-politician Vijay gained major headway in the electoral race. The latest counting trends posits the TVK as the strongest and surest contender slated form the government in the state.

As per recent numbers, the TVK has had a stunning debut this election season, leading the polls with 108 seats. However, the party falls short of a few numbers to attain the majority mark— 118 out of 234— that is required to form the government. In such a stalemate, either the state would head towards the possibility of a hung house, or it would open up the possibilities of the TVK forming political alliances in order to hit the majority mark.

The Vijay-led political party does have a few possible options if it were to open negotiations with other political players.

One option is securing outsider support from parties, independent, or smaller regional organizations. The TVK could stitch together the required numbers to score the majority marks, that too without compromising much on its core ideology.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) presents itself as another option in this political game of numbers. While the AIADMK and the TVK have contested separately in the assembly elections, the latter party could very well engage with the former in post-poll negotiations. There remains a slight chance that the AIADMK would prefer to back the TVK, instead of letting the DMK extend its term in the state. This seemingly realistic and impactful option could create a formidable political alliance that possesses the power to challenge the incumbent DMK.

See also: BJP heavyweights trail as TVK surge reshapes Tamil Nadu election trends

Conditional or issue-based support from other political parties, such as Congress and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), can also be explored as another possible option by the TVK. This route would allow the party to form the government in the state while simultaneously retaining bargaining power and its independence.

Congress as potential kingmaker?

S A Chandrasekhar, TVK chief Vijay’s father, has made an open appeal to the congress to join hands with the emerging party. Delivering a strong political pitch, Chandrasekhar described Congress's current political state as ‘loss of power’ and ‘shifting alliances.’

“Congress has a history and tradition. Such a Congress, why is it diminishing? Due to lack of power,” Chandrasekhar said.

He further added, “By supporting some party, they are declining. That power we will give, not we, but Vijay is ready to give. If you get that power, Congress can retain its history. They should utilise this chance.”

See also: From Acting on the Silver Screen for 3 Decades to Acting in Real Life — Will Thalapathy Vijay’s Debut in Politics with TVK Be a Hit or a Career Suicide?

According to media reports by the Hindustan Times, the Congress did have its sights set on backing the TVK, ditching its long-time political ally DMK. However, the Congress seemingly had a change of mind at the last minute and decided against switching political sides.

What's next for Tamil Nadu?

The next few hours remain crucial for Tamil Nadu. As Vijay’s TVK has crossed the 100-seats threshold, it has become almost impossible for any political rivals to challenge the TVK’s stake in forming the government in the state.

As of now, the specifics of who and how the government will be formed in Tamil Nadu remains uncertain. However, the TVK and its chief both have established a strong hold over the state and will definitely emerge as crucial players in upcoming election battles.