The Assault Episode of Jayalalithaa Was a Turning Point in Dravidian Politics. Here’s What Happened

A dark chapter in the Tamil Nadu Assembly that dominated newspaper headlines and front pages on March 26, 1989. The incident made people question what the leaders they had elected were actually doing in the Assembly. It was the Jayalalithaa assault case, in which J. Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK leader and Leader of the Opposition, was allegedly attacked, with her saree and hair being pulled. It was a traumatic event in her life that fueled her anger and later contributed to her rise as one of the most powerful leaders of Tamil Nadu.

As the Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 are just weeks away, with polling scheduled for April 23, 2026, and results to be announced on May 4, 2026, let’s look back at this dark chapter in the political history of Tamil Nadu. The incident involved chaos inside the Assembly, where members of the ruling DMK and AIADMK clashed, leading to shouting as well as physical and verbal abuse. J. Jayalalithaa was reportedly assaulted and was seen walking out of the Assembly with a torn saree, untidy hair, and tears in her eyes.

The incident took place on March 25, 1989, when 41-year-old legislator J. Jayalalithaa, who was also the first female Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu, saw her life change completely. The day of the Assembly session was already tense due to several ongoing issues.