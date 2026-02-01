Union Budget 2026: Record Allocation for Railways Focuses on Infrastructure, Safety, and High-Speed Corridors

Working expenses remain substantial, particularly in staff and administrative costs. Staff expenditure alone is budgeted at ₹1,23,223.73 crore, while total working expenses stand at ₹1,25,922.63 crore. Other ordinary expenses include traction diesel and electricity, repairs and maintenance, lease payments to IRFC, pension-related provisions, and miscellaneous costs. Together, these amount to a net ordinary working expenditure of ₹1,73,577.37 crore in 2026–27.

On the capital front, nearly the entire outlay of ₹2,77,830 crore is directed towards commercial and strategic railway lines. Financing is mainly through gross budgetary support and internal and extra-budgetary resources, with ₹200 crore sourced from the Nirbhaya Fund—government initiative to finance projects that improve women’s safety. According to the Budget statement, capital expenditure for new lines, gauge conversion, track doubling, traffic facilities, and rolling stock will be met through these allocations.

Addressing the media, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that safety remains the government’s top priority. He noted that accident rates have reduced by 95 per cent and said further improvements will be achieved through better maintenance of tracks, locomotives, wagons, and coaches, faster installation of the Kavach safety system, CCTV deployment, OHE upgrades, and station redevelopment.

In the Union Budget 2026–27, Finance Minister Sitharaman also announced the development of seven high-speed rail corridors across the country. These include Mumbai–Pune, Pune–Hyderabad, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, Hyderabad–Chennai, Chennai–Bengaluru, Delhi–Varanasi, and Varanasi–Siliguri. These corridors are intended to act as growth connectors and promote environmentally sustainable passenger transport.