Swipe, Trap and Extort: Digital Honeytrap Gang in Lucknow Used Dating App to Blackmail Gay Men

Gangs used dating apps to lure victims, filmed them secretly, and extorted money via QR codes.
Four accused arrested, a minor detained; investigation began after a complaint on March 15, 2026.
Similar crimes reported across multiple states; police suspect a larger organised racket.
A complaint was lodged on March 15, 2026, leading to a coordinated police operation in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The operation uncovered an organised extortion racket in which a group allegedly targeted men through dating apps, recorded them, and then blackmailed them for money.
According to the police, the group identified potential victims through Gay dating apps such as Grindr. After selecting a target, they would begin their plan by initiating conversations as regular app users to build trust. The next step involved convincing the victims to meet in person at a rented room or a private house.
Once the victim arrived at the location, the situation would escalate. Investigators said other gang members would suddenly enter the room and start recording videos without consent. They would then threaten to circulate the footage on social media and pressure the victims into transferring money instantly using QR codes. Along with extortion, the gang also robbed victims of their mobile phones and other valuables.
The case came to light after an FIR was registered. The complainant alleged that several men forcibly entered his residence, threatened him, and forced him to transfer money online before fleeing with his belongings. Following this, a joint team of the North Zone SWAT unit, surveillance team, and Aliganj police launched an investigation.
Rishabh Runwal, Additional DCP (North), told IANS, “They used the dating app Grindr to lure people and build friendships with them. After gaining their trust, they would visit the victims’ homes. Once there, they would call in other members of their gang, who would record sensitive videos of the victims. Based on these videos, they would then blackmail the victims and extort money through QR code payments.”
He further added, “Police have arrested a gang involved in looting, blackmail, and extortion through the social media app Grindr.” The police team then surrounded five suspects near the Sector-E dumping ground early Sunday morning March 15, 2026, and arrested four of them. The accused have been identified as Khalid Ahmad (23), Devkaran Singh (23), Akash Pandey (21), and Subhash Rawat alias Golu (22). A 17-year-old minor, who allegedly helped lure victims, was also detained. Two suspected masterminds are still absconding.
Police recovered four mobile phones, three motorcycles, and digital transaction records showing that victims transferred ₹19,999 to the accused. Officials said the devices will be sent for forensic examination to gather further evidence and identify more victims.
Police said efforts are underway to identify additional victims and trace other members of the gang. The group is believed to have carried out similar crimes not only in Uttar Pradesh but also across several states, including Delhi, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra, indicating a wider organised network.
Officials also noted that this is not the first such case in the city, with a similar pattern reported last year. Authorities have urged users of dating apps to exercise caution while meeting strangers and to report any suspicious or coercive activity, warning that such crimes often rely on fear and silence to succeed.
[VP]
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