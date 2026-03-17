Swipe, Trap and Extort: Digital Honeytrap Gang in Lucknow Used Dating App to Blackmail Gay Men

A complaint was lodged on March 15, 2026, leading to a coordinated police operation in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The operation uncovered an organised extortion racket in which a group allegedly targeted men through dating apps, recorded them, and then blackmailed them for money.

According to the police, the group identified potential victims through Gay dating apps such as Grindr. After selecting a target, they would begin their plan by initiating conversations as regular app users to build trust. The next step involved convincing the victims to meet in person at a rented room or a private house.

Once the victim arrived at the location, the situation would escalate. Investigators said other gang members would suddenly enter the room and start recording videos without consent. They would then threaten to circulate the footage on social media and pressure the victims into transferring money instantly using QR codes. Along with extortion, the gang also robbed victims of their mobile phones and other valuables.