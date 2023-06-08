Calcutta HC raps Bengal Police for not cooperating with SIT in rape-murder case

Justice Mantha on Thursday observed that no cooperation has been extended from the state police. "Will I have to give the order for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe in the matter now?" Justice Mantha questioned.



He also observed that from the allegations and argument presented in the court, it is amply clear that the state administration is making all attempts so that the SIT cannot function smoothly. "In such a way, the state government is inviting problems for itself," Justice Mantha observed.



The state government counsel informed the court that the administration is not aware of this non-cooperation aspect. He also told the court that the state government has challenged the order on formation of the SIT at a division bench of the Calcutta High Court. "The matter might come up for hearing next week," the state government counsel informed the court.