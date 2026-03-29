Kalyan Singh Put “Give and Take” Condition in Front of Me: Seema Singh, in her Bombshell Claim on Late BJP leader Alleging Sexual Favor

Women’s career emerges from the beds of [male] leaders.



That’s how Seema Govind (also known as Seema Singh), a Jaipur based entrepreneur and the founder of Govind Foundation, started her monologue in which she made bombshell allegations against late Bharatiya Janata Party Leader, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and former governor of Rajasthan (2014-2019), Kalyan Singh. Posted on March 28, 2026 on her social media accounts, Seema Govind, while talking about the situation of women in politics and how women have to make “sacrifices” to move up in their political career, shared an incident of the time when she met Kalyan Singh, then the governor of Rajasthan. She implied that Kalyan Singh asked for sexual favors from her in return for helping her professionally.

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The unwritten rule of "Give and Take" in the career of women

Seema Govind approached Kalyan Singh for work related to her college (Seema used to run many schools and colleges during that time). According to her, when she discussed her college-related work, Kalyan Singh put “give and take” condition in front of her, insinuating that he asked for a sexual favor in return for getting her college work done. Seema alleged that when she refused to accept the condition, Kalyan Singh started extorting her by finding irrelevant loopholes in her college which eventually forced her to shut it down.

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Seeem , in her video, also praised Madhu Purnima Kishwar, who has recently made serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her X posts, for her courage to speak against powerful people and against exploitation of women in politics. “Madhu Kishwar has written biography of PM Modi. So she must know a lot about his personal life. I bow down to her courage. Although I don’t know why she is saying all this so late now but who knows she may have had her reasons”.

Why Seema Govind Left politics?

In her video, she shared another incident from the period of 2009-2010 when she used to run schools and colleges. She was once invited to speak at a social-cultural program in the city (she didn’t name the city) in which the minister(s) was also present. After her speech, a minister asked the organizer to schedule his meeting with Seema. Seema told the organizer that She has no interest in politics but the organizer coerced her for the meeting saying that if good people will not enter politics, it won't be good. Seema met the minister eventually and the minister made her join the party (party name is not clear) and she was also given a good position in the party. However, Seema couldn’t stay in politics for more than a year because of seeing the conditions of women in the party.

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She recalled an incident when she heard two women councilors talking to each other in which one councilor was telling the other how she was denied a ticket even after working very hard for the party for years. Listening to this, the other councilor remarked: “You think women get ahead in politics from their competence?!”

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In her video message, Seema also said that only two percent of women who have a strong political background get ahead in politics. She asked women why they make such “compromises” to get ahead in their career. She reminded women that they are durga, and they should not be stripped naked in front of men. “Dancing is good but you should not be dancing for men”.



Seema Govind’s Allegation on Kalyan is new entry in the increasing list of allegations against the powerful people.



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