Another victim, identified by the pseudonym Simona, told the BBC that she had been raped by the convicted sex offender 200 times. Simona, who is from Eastern Europe, met the late financier when she was 20 years old. At the time, she had already signed with a modelling agency in New York when Epstein introduced her to Faith Kates, who was the head of Next Management, one of the world’s leading global fashion management companies. She stepped down from her position in December 2025.

Epstein referred to Kates as his “good friend”. Simona shared that she was advised to undergo plastic surgery during her meeting with her. She further added that Kates had also sent details of a plastic surgeon to Epstein. The late convicted sex offender convinced Simona to quit modelling.

After that, she became his assistant, just like some of his other victims. In her account to the BBC, Simona shared that Epstein had raped her and controlled her for two years. Simona said, "People think that we gained something, that we agreed on this abuse in order to gain something, whether it's monetary or influential, but it's not true. We're left with deep trauma.”

According to the BBC, Faith Kates’ lawyers shared that she had never suggested plastic surgery to any model. Her lawyers referred to Epstein as a “master manipulator” and claimed that she had been misled by the late financier. They continued, “Had she known then what she and everyone else now knows, she would have never associated with him.” Faith Kates’ name appears more than 5,000 times in the Epstein files released by the US DOJ.

See Also: UN Experts Say a Number of Allegations Mentioned in the Epstein Files “Meet the Legal Threshold of Crimes Against Humanity”

For years, several names of A-listers, including President Donald Trump and billionaire businessman Bill Gates, among others, have appeared in the Epstein files, raising concerns over their alleged connections with the late child sex offender. Jeffrey Epstein was found dead inside his prison cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. His death was ruled a suicide. However, according to the latest report, a forensic expert named Dr Michael Freeman has claimed that Jeffrey Epstein did not die by suicide.

Forensic expert claims Jeffrey Epstein was murdered