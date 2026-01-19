DGCA Imposes Penalty of ₹22.20 crores on IndiGo Airlines, Directs It to Compensate Affected Passengers Accordingly

DGCA Fines IndiGo Airlines ₹22.20 Crores

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has imposed financial penalties on InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) Airlines totalling ₹22.20 crores. The decision comes after IndiGo failed to adapt the new airline measures implemented by the DGCA, leading to a cancellation of more than 2,500 flights and about 1850 flight delays, during the period December 3, 2025 to December 5, 2025. IndiGo Airlines faced severe cancellation and delays of flights since the beginning of December 2025, sparking outrage from passengers who were left stranded in airports. A total of 1,232 flights were cancelled in November 2025 alone.

Additionally, DGCA also directed IndiGo airlines to assure a bank guarantee of ₹50 crores. The aforementioned amount will be released to the airlines following IndiGo’s compliance with the revised civil aviation rules, and committing a long term systemic correction.

DGCA Formed A Four Member Committee To Investigate The Crisis

The decision comes after the findings of an Inquiry Committee formed by the DGCA. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had instructed the DGCA to probe into the IndiGo aviation crisis, following which a four member committee was formed on December 5, 2025. Subsequently, after investigating the incident, the committee submitted its report to the DGCA on December 26, 2026. The findings and recommendations of the report were forwarded to the MoCA.

The Findings Of The Inquiry Committee

Non-Compliance To Revised Flight Regulations

The official press note by the DGCA on January 17, 2026, states that: “The key findings of the Inquiry Committee were that the primary causes for the disruption were over-optimisation of operations, inadequate regulatory preparedness along with deficiencies in system software support and shortcomings in management structure and operational control on the part of M/s IndiGo.” The committee also reported that IndiGo airlines management had failed to adequately identify planning deficiencies, maintain sufficient operational buffer, and effectively implement the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) provisions.

Wrongly Over-Utilisation Of Resources

Furthermore, the committee found out that IndiGo wrongly maximised over-utilisation of crew, aircraft, and network resources, as against the revised regulations. The press note further states: “Crew rosters were designed to maximise duty periods, with increased reliance on dead-heading, tail swaps, extended duty patterns, and minimal recovery margins. This approach compromised roster integrity and adversely impacted operational resilience. The inquiry also included within its purview long term reform measures addressing systemic issues so that such incidents do not occur in the future and passengers are not put to any inconvenience.”

