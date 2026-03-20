Chhattisgarh Passes New Anti-Conversion ‘Dharm Swatantraya Bill 2026’ Replacing Old Law With Broader Definitions and Stricter Penalties

The Bill closely resembles the Dharma Swatantrya Abhiniyam Bill recently passed by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, with broader definitions of what constitutes ‘forced conversion’ and stricter penalties.

The legislation prescribes imprisonment ranging from 10 to 20 years for several offences, with fines that may extend to ₹10 lakh or more in cases involving minors, women, persons with mental illness, or members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.

In cases classified as “mass conversion,” defined as the conversion of two or more persons in a single event, the punishment may extend to life imprisonment along with fines of ₹25 lakh or more. Repeat offenders may also face life sentences.

On the scope of what constitutes unlawful conversion, the Bill prohibits conversions carried out through “force, coercion, undue influence, allurement, misrepresentation, or fraudulent means,” including through digital platforms. The definition of “allurement” has been expanded to include monetary benefits, gifts, employment, free education or medical facilities, promises of a better lifestyle, or marriage. “Coercion” includes psychological pressure, physical force, and threats such as social boycott.

Another key provision states that conversions carried out solely for the purpose of marriage, or marriages undertaken for conversion, will be treated as invalid unless due legal procedures are followed. It clarifies that marriage alone will not constitute a valid basis for religious conversion. At the same time, it exempts “reconversion” to one’s ancestral religion from the definition of conversion. It also reiterates that voluntary conversions carried out without coercion or inducement are not prohibited under the law.

The legislation also includes provisions related to funding. It restricts acceptance of foreign or domestic funds for activities that violate the Act and allows the State to withdraw financial or infrastructural assistance from individuals or organisations found in contravention of its provisions. It also reiterates that voluntary conversions carried out without coercion or inducement are not prohibited under the law.

The law also introduces procedural requirements for religious conversion. Individuals intending to convert must submit a declaration to the designated competent authority, typically the District Magistrate or an authorised official. Religious functionaries facilitating the conversion are also required to provide prior intimation.

Within seven days of receiving such declarations, authorities are required to publish details of the proposed conversion on official websites and display notices at local administrative offices, including those of the tehsildar, gram panchayat, and police station. The notice must contain the name of the applicant, their present faith and the proposed religion which they intend to convert to.

The law allows for objections to be filed within a specified period, following which authorities may conduct an inquiry to verify the authenticity of the conversion. It further empowers authorities to investigate complaints, summon records, and monitor compliance. It mandates the establishment of special courts to handle cases under the Act, with a provision that trials should, as far as possible, be completed within six months of filing the chargesheet. All offences under the legislation are classified as cognisable and non-bailable.