Chhattisgarh Passes New Anti-Conversion ‘Dharm Swatantraya Bill 2026’ Replacing Old Law With Broader Definitions and Stricter Penalties

Key Points
The Chhattisgarh Assembly passed the Freedom of Religion Bill 2026, introducing penalties up to life imprisonment and fines of ₹25 lakh for certain offences.
The law expands definitions of coercion, allurement, and “mass conversion,” and mandates prior declaration and public disclosure of intended conversions.
Congress MLAs boycotted the proceedings, raising concerns over lack of consultation, legal implications and potential for misuse.
The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly on 19 March 2026 passed the Dharm Swatantraya Vidheyak 2026, or the Freedom of Religion Bill 2026, introducing stricter regulations and penalties to govern religious conversions in the State. The legislation replaces a law enacted in 1968 in undivided Madhya Pradesh, which officials said had become inadequate in addressing contemporary challenges.
The Bill was passed after several hours of discussion, amid a boycott by Congress legislators who demanded that it be referred to a Select Committee for wider consultation. The Opposition argued that similar laws in other States are currently under judicial scrutiny and called for a more cautious legislative approach.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai defended the legislation, stating that it seeks to curb conversions carried out through “force, fraud, or inducement,” particularly those targeting vulnerable populations. He said the new law is intended to prevent exploitation based on poverty, lack of education, or misinformation. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who introduced the Bill in the House, described it as a necessary update to address evolving forms of coercion, including those facilitated through digital means.
The Bill closely resembles the Dharma Swatantrya Abhiniyam Bill recently passed by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, with broader definitions of what constitutes ‘forced conversion’ and stricter penalties.
The legislation prescribes imprisonment ranging from 10 to 20 years for several offences, with fines that may extend to ₹10 lakh or more in cases involving minors, women, persons with mental illness, or members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.
In cases classified as “mass conversion,” defined as the conversion of two or more persons in a single event, the punishment may extend to life imprisonment along with fines of ₹25 lakh or more. Repeat offenders may also face life sentences.
On the scope of what constitutes unlawful conversion, the Bill prohibits conversions carried out through “force, coercion, undue influence, allurement, misrepresentation, or fraudulent means,” including through digital platforms. The definition of “allurement” has been expanded to include monetary benefits, gifts, employment, free education or medical facilities, promises of a better lifestyle, or marriage. “Coercion” includes psychological pressure, physical force, and threats such as social boycott.
Another key provision states that conversions carried out solely for the purpose of marriage, or marriages undertaken for conversion, will be treated as invalid unless due legal procedures are followed. It clarifies that marriage alone will not constitute a valid basis for religious conversion. At the same time, it exempts “reconversion” to one’s ancestral religion from the definition of conversion. It also reiterates that voluntary conversions carried out without coercion or inducement are not prohibited under the law.
The legislation also includes provisions related to funding. It restricts acceptance of foreign or domestic funds for activities that violate the Act and allows the State to withdraw financial or infrastructural assistance from individuals or organisations found in contravention of its provisions. It also reiterates that voluntary conversions carried out without coercion or inducement are not prohibited under the law.
The law also introduces procedural requirements for religious conversion. Individuals intending to convert must submit a declaration to the designated competent authority, typically the District Magistrate or an authorised official. Religious functionaries facilitating the conversion are also required to provide prior intimation.
Within seven days of receiving such declarations, authorities are required to publish details of the proposed conversion on official websites and display notices at local administrative offices, including those of the tehsildar, gram panchayat, and police station. The notice must contain the name of the applicant, their present faith and the proposed religion which they intend to convert to.
The law allows for objections to be filed within a specified period, following which authorities may conduct an inquiry to verify the authenticity of the conversion. It further empowers authorities to investigate complaints, summon records, and monitor compliance. It mandates the establishment of special courts to handle cases under the Act, with a provision that trials should, as far as possible, be completed within six months of filing the chargesheet. All offences under the legislation are classified as cognisable and non-bailable.
The government has argued that the new framework is designed to maintain social harmony while protecting constitutional freedoms. Officials stated that the earlier law did not adequately address modern forms of influence or technological changes that could facilitate coercive conversions.
However, the legislation has drawn criticism from Opposition parties. Leader of the Opposition Charan Das Mahant questioned the urgency of passing the Bill, pointing out that similar laws from multiple States are currently being examined by courts. He argued that the Bill should have been referred to a Select Committee for detailed scrutiny. Other Opposition leaders also raised concerns about potential misuse of the law and its implications for personal liberty and privacy.
The passage of the Bill places Chhattisgarh among several States, many governed by the BJP, that have enacted or strengthened anti-conversion laws in recent years. The move is part of a broader legislative trend aimed at regulating religious conversions through stricter legal frameworks.
The national trend of anti-conversion legislation has also been the subject of persistent international scrutiny. As recently as March 2026, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) had flagged the expansion and increasing stringency of anti-conversion laws in India. This underlies part of the commission’s argument to designate India as a “country of particular concern” (CPC) under the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA).
Several petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court, questioning whether these statutes violate fundamental rights, including freedom of conscience, personal liberty, and privacy. The SC is examining these assertions under a consolidated plea.
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